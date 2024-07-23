First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

Conference call and webcast to be held the same day at 8:00 AM ET

BRADENTON, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, before the market opens.



A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:

Dial 201-389-0914, which will be answered by an operator

Pre-register by entering your information at this Call Me™ link

Join the webcast at https://investors.firstwatch.com/news-and-events/events



The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. First Watch operates more than 530 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com