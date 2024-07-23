Rite Aid Discloses Data Breach Affecting 2.2 Million Individuals: Avatier's Patent-Pending Technology Offers a Preventive Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another Biden vs Trump battle and another data breach.



Much like an election year the impact of a data breach can change the future of your business reputation and your company value.

Avatier's patent-pending human assisted MFA assures identity verification. Our technology enables your help desk to confirm your employee and contractor identities by automatically detecting MFA enrollment. Your service desk personnel can initiate and confirm an MFA challenge to your workforce, thus preventing a data breach like the recent Rite Aid incident.

"We wondered why there were two different methods of confirming your identity while accessing your financial institutions versus requesting assistance," stated Nelson Cicchitto, Avatier Founder and CEO. "This led us to build and patent our human-assisted verification technology for the world’s most secure enterprises."

Companies that claim to prioritize IT security but fail to confirm the identities of their employees and contractors are exposing their most valuable assets.

Preventative Recommendations for Businesses:

In an era where data security is paramount, Avatier's commitment to excellence takes a leap forward, offering a game-changing solution to prevent high-profile data breaches, like the recent Rite Aid incident. Avatier secures and automates the world’s workforce with self-service unified identity management solutions through robust safeguards.

It’s safe to say most companies have a self-service password reset solution, but what good is it if it does not have assisted reset for your staff to securely confirm the identity of your workforce and prevent data breaches due to weak verifications of user identity when they call the helpdesk?

The Rite Aid security breach occurred when hackers successfully impersonated a Rite Aid employee, gaining unauthorized access to sensitive business systems.

Avatier’s "Verify User" technology provides an additional layer of security by verifying user identities through multiple factors, including biometrics and secure tokens. This technology ensures that only authorized individuals gain access to sensitive systems and data, further reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

“The recent attack on Rite Aid underscores the critical importance of multifactor authentication (MFA) in safeguarding sensitive data,” said Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier. “Incorporating MFA into our enterprise solutions ensures a higher level of security by verifying identities beyond just passwords. Our human-assisted MFA verification (MFA-V) goes a step further by providing a robust, secure layer of identity confirmation, significantly reducing the risk of breaches due to weak verifications. By leveraging MFA and our innovative technologies, we are committed to protecting enterprises from the growing threats of cyber-attacks.”

Avatier's 2024 Enterprise SSPR solution represents a significant leap forward in cybersecurity, offering enterprises a robust, user-friendly system that seamlessly integrates with your MFA solution without requiring any password management enrollment. By pioneering a solution that bridges the gap between security and usability, Avatier sets a new standard for identity management, promising a safer, more secure digital workplace.

About Avatier

We Secure Identity for the World’s Workforce. Our Identity Anywhere cutting-edge identity management platform with a patent pending user experience framework secures and simplifies any IT operation through orchestration with push notification automated workflows and user-friendly self-service options.

Effortlessly Connect, Provision, & Audit Any Identity or App Using Today's Latest Platforms. Avatier Identity Anywhere™ offers a seamless, secure, and scalable experience, using the latest software innovations to provide an identity foundation for user lifecycle management, requesting access, orchestration, single sign-on, self-service password management (SSPM), vendor-neutral passwordless windows workstation login, MFA migration management, and access governance. Whether you're in the cloud or on-premises, our platform seamlessly integrates with your favorite apps and devices. Plus, with our rapid deployment in just 14 days or less, along with personalized support from our expert team, Avatier ensures a hassle-free experience.

Connect with us today at www.avatier.com to learn more.



