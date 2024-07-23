Solar Alliance signs agreements for multiple commercial solar projects totaling $775,000 as mid-sized project momentum accelerates

Small and medium-sized project growth in addition to continued large project opportunities being pursued

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce the signing of agreements for several commercial solar projects totaling $775,000.

The five projects are all scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024:

A 74-kilowatt (“kW”) solar system for a Tennessee manufacturer with a capital cost of $211,000.

A 45-kW, $261,000 solar and battery storage system for a mechanical and engineering firm in Tennessee.

Three 54-kW projects totaling $303,000 for a business in Kentucky.



“Solar Alliance continues to see strong demand for commercial solar projects, and projects like the five announced today provide a strong foundation for our continued growth,” said U.S. General Manager Jon Hamilton. “We have built a lean, flexible and technically proficient team that fills a need in the commercial solar industry. Our clients are benefiting from an optimal combination of incentives for solar in our area and they are also demonstrating to other businesses that solar with energy storage can positively impact their bottom line by reducing their electricity costs.”

“The mix of small, medium and large projects we are delivering to customers allows for sustainable growth in a large addressable market,” said CEO Myke Clark. “We remain committed to growing the Company with an emphasis on profitability and we believe our business plan and contracted backlog support this strategy moving forward. Our business development efforts now include assessing specific regional requests for proposals for solar projects in the multi-megawatt range, where Solar Alliance believes it has a competitive advantage as a result of our installation experience and regional brand awareness,” concluded Clark.

Myke Clark, CEO



Investor Relations

Myke Clark, CEO

604-359-5178

mclark@solaralliance.com







About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but is not limited to that solar with energy storage can positively impact businesses bottom line by reducing their electricity costs, the commitment to growing the Company with an emphasis on profitability, the five announced projects providing a strong foundation for our continued growth, focus on larger, higher margin commercial solar projects, the assessment of acquisition opportunities and pursuit of corporate opportunities, the ability to scale, increasing project margins, targeting profitability and the Company offering a unique investment opportunity in the renewables sector space. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments, technological or operational difficulties, the ability to maintain revenue growth, the ability to execute on the Company’s strategies, the ability to complete the Company’s current and backlog of solar projects, the ability to grow the Company’s market share, the high growth US solar industry, the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue, the expected timing of the construction and completion of the Company’s solar projects, the targeting of larger customers, potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2024. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

