PetMed Express, Inc. Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 4:30pm Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PETS management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Time: 4:30pm Eastern time (1:30pm Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 844-826-3035
International number: 412-317-5195
Webcast: 1Q Earnings Webcast

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern time on the same day through August 20, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 10190753

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience to pet parents at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

Investor Contact:
ICR, LLC
John Mills
(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson
(646) 277-1260

investor@petmeds.com


Primary Logo

