PhysicsAI Machine-Learning Technology Controls F-16 Aircraft in Real-world Dogfight Trials

PACIFICA, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhysicsAI’s autonomous artificial intelligence agents have successfully controlled the X-62A VISTA aircraft in real-world dogfight test engagements. Test flights of the AI-powered fighter aircraft began in December 2022 and include Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) dogfights, live testing of AI agents dogfighting against expert pilots, and a test flight with U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in May 2024.



PhysicsAI achieved these milestones as a member of the X-62A Air Combat Evolution (ACE) Team, which is composed of U.S.-based companies, government organizations and academic institutions. PhysicsAI’s algorithms controlled a specially modified F-16 test aircraft known as the X-62A, or VISTA (Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft), at the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, California. ACE team’s accomplishments have introduced a fundamental paradigm shift in autonomous aviation that opens the door to radical leaps in military and commercial aviation performance capabilities going forward.

“PhysicsAI is honored to be one of the companies that competed in the original AlphaDogfight Trials in 2019-2020 and continues to support the ACE program to this day,” said Dr. John M. Pierre, principal of PhysicsAI. “Our team of talented scientists and engineers have worked hard over the years to create and refine our technology to help advance ACE program goals, which include increasing trust in combat autonomy by demonstrating machine-learned autonomy in the demanding and safety-critical dogfighting environment.”

Dr. Pierre added, “Our machine learning-based AI agents use end-to-end deep neural networks to learn effective and efficient control policies in applications such as aerial combat between highly dynamic and unpredictable adversaries. ACE’s achievements and the technologies developed through the program, including PhysicsAI agents, should serve as a foundation for future advances in safer, more reliable, more efficient aviation – both for military and commercial domains.”

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) launched, leads, and funds the ACE program. The X-62A ACE Team was one of four finalists for the National Aeronautic Association 2023 Collier Trophy. The PhysicsAI team performing on the ACE program included BAE Systems FAST Labs and HRL Laboratories, LLC.

About PhysicsAI

PhysicsAI is a research and development company that builds novel technology for advancing the state-of-the-art in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent sensors. PhysicsAI specializes in designing innovative deep neural networks that can perceive the real-world, make complex decisions, and adapt to changes in real-time. In addition, PhysicsAI has developed proprietary technology for large-scale training of autonomous agents and creating synthetic training data using generative AI. PhysicsAI’s customers have included DARPA, the US Army, and the DoD Strategic Capabilities Office. Learn more about PhysicsAI at www.physics-ai.com and follow PhysicsAI on LinkedIn .

