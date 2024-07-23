Submit Release
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 5% Versus the Prior Quarter

Strong Core Deposit Growth Drives 20 Basis Points of Net Interest Margin Expansion

Deposit and Business Loan Growth Driven by Execution of Growth Plan;
Successfully Onboarded Eight New Deposit Groups in the Second Quarter

Subordinated Debt Offering Bolsters Total Capital Ratio to 14.5%

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $25.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “We continue to execute on our growth plan, which prioritizes core deposit growth and diversifying our balance sheet. The deposit-gathering Groups in our Private and Commercial Bank have grown their portfolio to approximately $1 billion. The growth in low-cost core deposits drove a significant expansion in our Net Interest Margin for the second quarter. In addition, the investments and hires we have made over the last two years in our Middle Market C&I lending operations are beginning to pay dividends as evidenced by the strong growth in our Business Loan portfolio. Finally, with the successful completion of our Subordinated Debt offering, Dime’s Total Risk Based Capital Ratio is now best-in-class when compared to other community and regional banks in our footprint with over $10 billion of assets. With a Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 14.5%, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the future.”

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024 Included:

  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $302.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the second quarter was 28% compared to 27% for the first quarter of 2024;
  • The cost of total deposits declined by 1 basis point versus the prior quarter;
  • Business loans increased by over $200 million versus the prior quarter;
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.41% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.21% for the prior quarter;
  • Non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due declined by 29% versus the prior quarter and represented only 0.18% of total assets as of June 30, 2024;
  • The Company raised $65 million of gross proceeds from the issuance of subordinated notes in the second quarter; the offering increased the Company’s Total Risk Based Capital Ratio to 14.5%.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $75.5 million compared to $71.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $80.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

                     
(Dollars in thousands)      Q2 2024      Q1 2024      Q2 2023  
Net interest income   $ 75,502     $ 71,530     $ 80,219  
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")     (101 )     (82 )     58  
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 75,401     $ 71,448     $ 80,277  
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 12,624,556     $ 13,015,755     $ 12,888,522  
                     
NIM (1)     2.41   %     2.21   %     2.50 %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)     2.40   %     2.21   %     2.50 %

                                                                         
(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, there was a recovery of interest income from a loan that was previously on non-accrual status in the amount of $1.3 million. This recovery of interest income had a 4 basis point favorable impact on the second quarter NIM.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.39% at June 30, 2024, a 5 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.34% on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                                 
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)      Balance      WAR (1)      Balance      WAR (1)      Balance      WAR (1)  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                      
Business loans (2)   $ 2,530,896   6.92 %   $ 2,327,403   6.90 %   $ 2,250,108   6.56 %
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     906,949   4.55     873,671   4.48     855,980   4.17  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4)     3,920,354   4.59     3,996,654   4.57     4,132,358   4.38  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,315,100   5.25     3,386,333   5.24     3,406,232   5.04  
Acquisition, development, and construction     144,860   8.96     175,352   8.40     225,580   8.99  
Other loans     6,699   3.39     5,170   7.10     6,157   6.74  
Loans held for investment   $ 10,824,858   5.39 %   $ 10,764,583   5.34 %   $ 10,876,415   5.12 %

                                                                         
(1)   Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

                   
(Dollars in millions)      Q2 2024      Q1 2024      Q2 2023
Loan originations   $ 162.4   $ 98.3   $ 296.6
                   

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at June 30, 2024 were $11.03 billion, compared to $10.90 billion at March 31, 2024 and $10.53 billion at December 31, 2023.

On June 28, 2024, the Company raised $65.0 million of gross proceeds from a registered public offering of its 9.000% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2034 (the “Notes”). Subsequently, on July 9, 2024, the Company issued and sold an additional $9.8 million of Notes, pursuant to an overallotment option granted to the underwriters of the offering. Including the overallotment option, the total gross proceeds from the offering were $74.8 million, before discounts and estimated offering expenses.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $633.0 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $773.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023. Mr. Lubow commented, “During the second quarter of 2024, we continued our strategy of utilizing core deposit growth to reduce our wholesale funding position.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2023. Included in non-interest income for the second and the first quarter of 2024, was income related to the sale of premises of approximately $3.7 million and $3.0 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $55.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, $52.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $52.2 million during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, adjusted non-interest expense was $55.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, $51.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $51.4 million during the second quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “The increase in non-interest expense on a year-over-year basis has been due to the significant investments and hires the Company has made in its Private and Commercial Bank, including the hiring and onboarding of 15 deposit-gathering Groups, and its Middle Market C&I Lending operations, including a new Healthcare vertical and a Not-for Profit vertical. The new bankers we have hired have a long runway ahead of them and over time we expect them to contribute meaningfully to the revenue growth of the Company.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.66% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.52% during the linked quarter and 1.53% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.65% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.50% during the linked quarter and 1.51% for the second quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 63.8% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64.0% during the linked quarter and 57.6% during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 65.9% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64.7% during the linked quarter and 56.2% during the second quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.0% compared to 27.1% for the first quarter of 2024, and 26.8% for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be approximately 27%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans decreased 29% on a linked quarter basis to $24.8 million at June 30, 2024.

A credit loss provision of $5.6 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss provision of $5.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $892 thousand during the second quarter of 2023.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of June 30, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the second quarter of 2024. Mr. Lubow commented, “Having fortified our capital base with the issuance of subordinated debt, we are well positioned to support all of our customers’ needs and capitalize on the significant disruption in our marketplace caused by various bank failures and mergers.”

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively.

Book value per common share was $28.97 at June 30, 2024 compared to $28.84 at March 31, 2024.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $24.87 at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.72 at March 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vesm9tv4. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIed4082edb56740ce983e3a3e5c43d5e5. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vesm9tv4.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.5 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
718-782-6200 extension 5909


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

                   
       June 30,       March 31,       December 31, 
    2024     2024     2023  
Assets:                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 413,983     $ 370,852     $ 457,547  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     819,222       859,216       886,240  
Securities held-to-maturity     588,000       589,331       594,639  
Loans held for sale     14,766       8,973       10,159  
Loans held for investment, net:                  
Business loans (1)     2,530,896       2,327,403       2,310,379  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     906,949       873,671       889,236  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)     3,920,354       3,996,654       4,017,703  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,315,100       3,386,333       3,381,842  
Acquisition, development and construction     144,860       175,352       168,513  
Other loans     6,699       5,170       5,755  
Allowance for credit losses     (77,812 )     (76,068 )     (71,743 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,747,046       10,688,515       10,701,685  
Premises and fixed assets, net     36,054       44,501       44,868  
Premises held for sale                 905  
Restricted stock     68,445       74,346       98,750  
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")     354,761       352,277       349,816  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     4,467       4,753       5,059  
Operating lease assets     51,703       51,988       52,729  
Derivative assets     134,489       135,162       122,132  
Accrued interest receivable     55,588       55,369       55,666  
Other assets     104,442       110,012       100,013  
Total assets   $ 13,548,763     $ 13,501,092     $ 13,636,005  
Liabilities:                     
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   $ 3,012,481     $ 2,819,481     $ 2,884,378  
Interest-bearing checking     633,721       635,640       515,987  
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     2,340,222       2,347,114       2,335,354  
Money market     3,607,090       3,440,083       3,125,996  
Certificates of deposit     1,382,271       1,555,157       1,607,683  
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     10,975,785       10,797,475       10,469,398  
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     52,647       101,229       61,121  
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     2       173       136  
Total mortgage escrow deposits     52,649       101,402       61,257  
FHLBNY advances     633,000       773,000       1,313,000  
Other short-term borrowings                  
Subordinated debt, net     262,814       200,174       200,196  
Derivative cash collateral     130,090       132,900       108,100  
Operating lease liabilities     54,530       54,727       55,454  
Derivative liabilities     122,567       122,112       121,265  
Other liabilities     66,732       79,931       81,110  
Total liabilities     12,298,167       12,261,721       12,409,780  
Stockholders' equity:                     
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     416       416       416  
Additional paid-in capital     488,760       492,834       494,454  
Retained earnings     826,080       819,130       813,007  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (82,780 )     (85,466 )     (91,579 )
Unearned equity awards     (12,023 )     (10,191 )     (8,622 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (86,426 )     (93,921 )     (98,020 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,250,596       1,239,371       1,226,225  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,548,763     $ 13,501,092     $ 13,636,005  

                                                                         
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30, 
    2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest income:                                   
Loans   $ 147,099     $ 143,565     $ 138,310     $ 290,664     $ 266,749  
Securities     7,907       7,880       7,914       15,787       16,345  
Other short-term investments     4,412       9,564       5,867       13,976       9,669  
Total interest income     159,418       161,009       152,091       320,427       292,763  
Interest expense:                                  
Deposits and escrow     72,878       73,069       52,616       145,947       89,888  
Borrowed funds     9,033       14,697       17,759       23,730       33,930  
Derivative cash collateral     2,005       1,713       1,497       3,718       2,974  
Total interest expense     83,916       89,479       71,872       173,395       126,792  
Net interest income     75,502       71,530       80,219       147,032       165,971  
Provision (recovery) for credit losses     5,585       5,210       892       10,795       (2,756 )
Net interest income after provision (recovery)     69,917       66,320       79,327       136,237       168,727  
Non-interest income:                                  
Service charges and other fees     3,972       4,544       4,856       8,516       8,670  
Title fees     294       133       246       427       538  
Loan level derivative income     1,085       406       2,437       1,491       5,570  
BOLI income     2,484       2,461       2,852       4,945       5,015  
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans     113       253       210       366       726  
Gain on sale of residential loans     27       77       34       104       82  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     (416 )     (842 )     (780 )     (1,258 )     (780 )
Net loss on sale of securities                             (1,447 )
Gain on sale of other assets     3,695       2,968             6,663        
Other     554       467       550       1,021       1,032  
Total non-interest income     11,808       10,467       10,405       22,275       19,406  
Non-interest expense:                                 
Salaries and employee benefits     32,184       32,037       29,900       64,221       56,534  
Severance           42       481       42       506  
Occupancy and equipment     7,409       7,368       7,144       14,777       14,517  
Data processing costs     4,405       4,313       4,197       8,718       8,435  
Marketing     1,637       1,497       1,488       3,134       2,937  
Professional services     2,766       1,467       1,676       4,233       3,599  
Federal deposit insurance premiums     2,250       2,239       1,874       4,489       3,747  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           453             453        
Amortization of other intangible assets     285       307       349       592       726  
Other     4,758       2,788       5,077       7,546       8,660  
Total non-interest expense     55,694       52,511       52,186       108,205       99,661  
Income before taxes     26,031       24,276       37,546       50,307       88,472  
Income tax expense     7,552       6,585       10,048       14,137       23,671  
Net income     18,479       17,691       27,498       36,170       64,801  
Preferred stock dividends     1,822       1,821       1,822       3,643       3,643  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 16,657     $ 15,870     $ 25,676     $ 32,527     $ 61,158  
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                                   
Basic   $ 0.43     $ 0.41     $ 0.66     $ 0.84     $ 1.58  
Diluted   $ 0.43     $ 0.41     $ 0.66     $ 0.84     $ 1.58  
                               
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     38,329,485       38,255,559       38,175,993       38,292,253       38,164,359  
                                         

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

                                 
    At or For the Three Months Ended   At or For the Six Months Ended  
       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,   
    2024   2024   2023   2024   2023  
Per Share Data:                                     
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.43   $ 0.41   $ 0.66   $ 0.84   $ 1.58  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.25     0.25     0.25     0.50     0.49  
Book value per common share     28.97     28.84     27.99     28.97     27.99  
Tangible common book value per share (1)     24.87     24.72     23.82     24.87     23.82  
Common shares outstanding     39,148     38,932     38,803     39,148     38,803  
Dividend payout ratio     58.14 %     60.98 %     37.88 %     59.52 %     31.01 %
                                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                                     
Return on average assets     0.55 %     0.51 %     0.81 %     0.53 %     0.96 %
Return on average equity     5.88     5.68     9.03     5.78     10.75  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     6.88     6.64     11.04     6.76     13.30  
Net interest margin     2.41     2.21     2.50     2.31     2.62  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.66     1.52     1.53     1.59     1.47  
Efficiency ratio     63.8     64.0     57.6     63.9     53.8  
Effective tax rate     29.01     27.13     26.76     28.10     26.76  
                                 
Balance Sheet Data:                                     
Average assets   $ 13,418,441   $ 13,794,924   $ 13,658,068   $ 13,606,682   $ 13,554,483  
Average interest-earning assets     12,624,556     13,015,755     12,888,522     12,820,156     12,787,441  
Average tangible common equity (1)     979,611     968,719     940,098     974,165     927,616  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)     98.2     98.8     103.4     98.2     103.4  
                                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.27 %     7.21 %     6.78 %              
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     8.14     8.09     7.63              
Tier 1 common equity ratio     10.06     10.00     9.44              
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.17     11.11     10.50              
Total risk-based capital ratio     14.46     13.78     13.06              
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.78     8.48     8.42              
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)     499     534     555              
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.72     0.71     0.70              
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     313.21     218.42     273.42              

                                                                         
(1)   See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)   Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)   June 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)   The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The June 30, 2024 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
                               Average                              Average                              Average  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                           
Interest-earning assets:                                                           
Business loans (1)   $ 2,400,219   $ 42,933   7.19 %   $ 2,308,319   $ 39,224   6.83 %   $ 2,259,769   $ 36,715   6.52 %  
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop     886,037     9,968   4.52     886,588     9,770   4.43     828,324     8,661   4.19  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use     3,958,617     45,775   4.65     4,000,510     46,019   4.63     4,125,119     45,123   4.39  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,359,004     44,728   5.36     3,371,438     44,776   5.34     3,337,689     42,559   5.11  
Acquisition, development, and construction     164,283     3,638   8.91     169,775     3,692   8.75     220,795     5,149   9.35  
Other loans     5,100     57   4.50     5,420     84   6.23     6,536     103   6.32  
Securities     1,537,487     7,907   2.07     1,578,330     7,880   2.01     1,642,057     7,914   1.93  
Other short-term investments     313,809     4,412   5.65     695,375     9,564   5.53     468,233     5,867   5.03  
Total interest-earning assets     12,624,556     159,418   5.08 %     13,015,755     161,009   4.98 %     12,888,522     152,091   4.73 %
Non-interest-earning assets     793,885                 779,169                769,546             
Total assets   $ 13,418,441               $ 13,794,924              $ 13,658,068             
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                    
Interest-bearing checking (2)   $ 631,403   $ 1,499   0.95 %   $ 582,047   $ 1,223   0.85 %   $ 952,424   $ 3,081   1.30 %
Money market     3,495,989     33,193   3.82     3,359,884     30,638   3.67     2,713,816     18,284   2.70  
Savings (2)     2,336,202     23,109   3.98     2,368,946     22,810   3.87     2,279,670     17,376   3.06  
Certificates of deposit     1,393,678     15,077   4.35     1,655,882     18,398   4.47     1,546,257     13,875   3.60  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,857,272     72,878   3.73     7,966,759     73,069   3.69     7,492,167     52,616   2.82  
FHLBNY advances     671,242     6,429   3.85     1,094,209     12,143   4.46     1,327,121     15,206   4.60  
Subordinated debt, net     202,232     2,604   5.18     200,188     2,553   5.13     200,254     2,553   5.11  
Other short-term borrowings               77     1   5.22     814        
Total borrowings     873,474     9,033   4.16     1,294,474     14,697   4.57     1,528,189     17,759   4.66  
Derivative cash collateral     145,702     2,005   5.53     130,166     1,713   5.29     120,542     1,497   4.98  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,876,448     83,916   3.80 %     9,391,399     89,479   3.83 %     9,140,898     71,872   3.15 %
Non-interest-bearing checking (2)     3,042,382                 2,909,776                 3,043,899              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     242,980                 247,717                 254,826              
Total liabilities     12,161,810                 12,548,892                 12,439,623              
Stockholders' equity     1,256,631                 1,246,032                 1,218,445              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,418,441               $ 13,794,924               $ 13,658,068              
Net interest income          $ 75,502               $ 71,530               $ 80,219       
Net interest rate spread                 1.28 %                 1.15 %                 1.58 %
Net interest margin                 2.41 %                 2.21 %                 2.50 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2)   $ 10,899,654   $ 72,878   2.69 %   $ 10,876,535   $ 73,069   2.70 %   $ 10,536,066   $ 52,616   2.00 %

                                                                         
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

                   
       At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30, 
Asset Quality Detail   2024    2024    2023 
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")                     
Business loans (1)   $ 20,287     $ 18,213     $ 23,470  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     3,884       3,689       3,305  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     15       15       15  
Acquisition, development, and construction     657       12,910       657  
Other loans                 220  
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 24,843     $ 34,827     $ 27,667  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 24,843     $ 34,827     $ 27,667  
                   
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")   $     $     $  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 24,843     $ 34,827     $ 27,667  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.18 %     0.26 %     0.20 %
Net charge-offs ("NCOs")   $ 3,640     $ 739     $ 3,679  
NCOs / Average loans (2)     0.14 %     0.03 %     0.14 %

                                                                         
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,    June 30,   
    2024    2024    2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                                
Reported net income available to common stockholders   $ 16,657     $ 15,870     $ 25,676     $ 32,527     $ 61,158    
Adjustments to net income (1):                                   
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     416       842       780       1,258       780    
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets     (3,695 )     (2,968 )           (6,663 )     1,447    
Severance           42       481       42       506    
Loss on extinguishment of debt           453             453          
Income tax effect of adjustments     1,043       518       (373 )     1,561       (809 )  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 14,421     $ 14,757     $ 26,564     $ 29,178     $ 63,082    
                                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                                    
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.68     $ 0.75     $ 1.63    
Adjusted return on average assets     0.48   %     0.48   %     0.83   %     0.48   %     0.98   %
Adjusted return on average equity     5.17       5.32       9.32       5.25       11.06    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     5.97       6.18       11.42       6.07       13.72    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.65       1.50       1.51       1.57       1.45    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     65.9       64.7       56.2       65.4       52.5    

                                                                         
(1)   Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                                 
      Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
         June 30,      March 31,      June 30,      June 30,         June 30,   
      2024      2024      2023      2024      2023   
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported     1.66   %     1.52   %     1.53   %     1.59   %     1.47   %
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (0.01 )           (0.01 )        
Severance                 (0.01 )           (0.01 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)     1.65   %     1.50   %     1.51   %     1.57   %     1.45   %  
                                           

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,   
    2024     2024     2023     2024     2023    
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        63.8   %     64.0   %     57.6   %     63.9   %     53.8   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 55,694     $ 52,511     $ 52,186     $ 108,205     $ 99,661    
Severance           (42 )     (481 )     (42 )     (506 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (453 )           (453 )        
Amortization of other intangible assets     (285 )     (307 )     (349 )     (592 )     (726 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 55,409     $ 51,709     $ 51,356     $ 107,118     $ 98,429    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 75,502     $ 71,530     $ 80,219     $ 147,032     $ 165,971    
Non-interest income - as reported   $ 11,808     $ 10,467     $ 10,405     $ 22,275     $ 19,406    
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     416       842       780       1,258       780    
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets     (3,695 )     (2,968 )           (6,663 )     1,447    
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,529     $ 8,341     $ 11,185     $ 16,870     $ 21,633    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 84,031     $ 79,871     $ 91,404     $ 163,902     $ 187,604    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     65.9   %     64.7   %     56.2   %     65.4   %     52.5   %

                                                                        
(1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

                     
       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
    2024     2024     2023    
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                      
Total assets   $ 13,548,763     $ 13,501,092     $ 13,802,862    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (4,467 )     (4,753 )     (5,758 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,388,499     $ 13,340,542     $ 13,641,307    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,250,596     $ 1,239,371     $ 1,202,503    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (4,467 )     (4,753 )     (5,758 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     1,090,332       1,078,821       1,040,948    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 973,763     $ 962,252     $ 924,379    
                     
Common shares outstanding     39,148       38,932       38,803    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.27   %     7.21   %     6.78   %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.14       8.09       7.63    
                     
Book value per common share   $ 28.97     $ 28.84     $ 27.99    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     24.87       24.72       23.82    

Primary Logo

