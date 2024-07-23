Qodequay recommends AR in Customer Experience: A Quick Insight

Step into the Future with Augmented Reality (AR) to redefine customer engagement, elevate satisfaction, and drive sales growth.

Lewes, United States, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine this, Take out your smartphone, point its camera to your living room, and voila! A whole gallery of art will be seen on your walls. This is the world of Augmented Reality (AR), in which the digital and physical worlds intertwine, and the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

AR functions as a digital sorcerer, it forms interactive and rich experiences in front of your eyes. Briefly, AR is not only science fiction, rather it is also a paradigm-shifting technology recreating our environment and ourselves through communication.



How does AR work?

By harnessing the power of technology to overlay digital information like 3D models, animations and real-time data, into our real-world view through devices like smartphones and AR glasses. It’s like having a magical lens that enhances everything you see, turning everyday experiences into extraordinary adventures.

Industry adoption of augmented reality (AR) is gaining traction, driven by the strategic application of the Markov Decision Process (MDP) to quantify its business benefits. By leveraging MDP-driven insights, businesses can prioritize AR investment effectively and refine their pricing strategies based on measurable outcomes.

AR's value lies in its ability to deliver clear business benefits. Using MDP helps you demonstrate these benefits clearly and make informed decisions about enhancing AR solutions.

To accelerate adoption, Gartner recommends:

Creating internal tools and sales materials that explain how MDP enhances decision-making and communicates the value of AR to potential buyers.

Developing marketing strategies that highlight the return on investment (ROI) from AR solutions, based on MDP analysis.

According to Gartner's analysis, the AR market is expected to undergo significant changes by 2027, with many current players adapting to market shifts. For businesses, focusing on demonstrating tangible benefits is key. Aligning AR use cases with measurable business outcomes helps overcome adoption challenges and maximizes AR's potential.



Reasons for you to embrace AR



Revolutionise learning and skill development

AR makes education and training immersive, making it more engaging and effective. Imagine students dissecting virtual frogs in their biology class or engineers troubleshooting complex machinery through interactive AR stimulations.



Engage your audiences like never before



From virtual product try-ons to immersive shopping experiences, AR captivates and converts customers by letting them interact with products before purchase, boosting confidence and satisfaction.



Enjoy streamlined operations

AR can optimise workflows in industries like manufacturing and logistics by providing real-time data overlays and hands-free instructions, reducing errors and improving efficiency.

Make room for innovation AR is the driving force that enables the creation of new things, as well as making the process much more efficient in all the available fields of manufacturing. From production to education, it helps to develop new designs, and present and solve multifaceted issues.

Offer personalised experiences

Be it retail, tourism or entertainment, AR tailors experiences to individual preferences. Customizable virtual try-ons, guided tours and interactive games create memorable moments that resonate with the customers.



Did you know?



"The global AR market size was valued at approximately $5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $198 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 43.8% from 2020 to 2027" according research report -Grand View Research



Multiple emerging companies have punched above their weight and decided to depend on AR's power in their businesses.

