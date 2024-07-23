BioRestorative Therapies’ Chief Scientist Named New Section Editor of the Prestigious Journal of Translational Medicine

- New journal section will focus on emerging and translation work in the field of regenerative medicine -

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientist and Vice President of Research and Development, Francisco Silva, has been named Section Editor of the newly launched Regenerative Medicine section of the Journal of Translational Medicine.

The Journal of Translational Medicine is a peer-reviewed open-access medical journal which has been published since 2003. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal had a 2021 impact factor of 8.440, ranking it among the top 3% of journals worldwide. It covers all areas of translational medicine but also has several special sections, Regenerative Medicine being its newest addition.

"We are excited to expand the journal’s focus on regenerative medicine and are thrilled to have found someone with Francisco’s demonstrated research excellence, pioneering clinical experience, and ability to serve as a respected ambassador to become our newest Section Editor,” said the Journal of Translational Medicine’s Editor-in-Chief, Francesco Marincola, MD.

Mr. Silva has extensive experience in developing and translating cell-based therapeutics. At BioRestorative, he leads a team of scientists developing cell-based therapeutics targeting musculoskeletal and metabolic disorders. Currently, he is the principal investigator of an ongoing Phase 2 study investigating the use of BRTX-100, the Company’s lead cell therapy clinical-stage candidate, in treating chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD). More recently, Mr. Silva began developing BioRestorative’s novel allogeneic, off-the-shelf ThermoStem® metabolic disease program. Through that work, he was the first to develop an artificial 3D brown adipose transplant using human brown adipose stem cells.

Earlier in his career, in 2008, Mr. Silva was one of the first to publish on the use of stem cells in patients suffering from spinal cord injury. In addition, his research has led to the discovery of novel cell types isolated from umbilical cord, bone marrow and adipose tissue. He has authored several peer-reviewed papers focused on regenerative medicine, and has been issued numerous U.S. and international patents in the field. Mr. Silva earned a degree in Biology from California State Polytechnic University, where he also obtained a Graduate Presidential Fellowship and a Minority Biomedical Research Support (MBRS) Fellowship.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected to help launch this important new special section of the Journal of Translational Medicine," Mr. Silva said. “Today, most regenerative medicine research remains confined to the bench rather than the bedside. But if our cell-based therapy development progress at BioRestorative, as well as that at several other companies, is any indication, it may not be long before the full clinical potential of the field is realized. I am energized by this unique opportunity to work with my scientific colleagues from around the world to help fulfill that vision.”

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we have also recently begun offering BioCosmeceutical products:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

