President Lai confers decoration on Head of European Economic and Trade Office Filip Grzegorzewski

On the morning of July 22, President Lai Ching-te conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon upon Head of the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) Filip Grzegorzewski in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Taiwan-European Union relations. President Lai said that over the past five years, Representative Grzegorzewski has drawn on a spirit of innovation to help author a new page in Taiwan-EU collaboration across a wide range of fields. The president expressed hope that Taiwan and the EU, on the foundation laid by Representative Grzegorzewski, will continue to deepen exchanges in many areas and seek to establish such institutionalized mechanisms as a Taiwan-EU economic partnership agreement. Together, the president emphasized, we can write a whole new chapter of diverse cooperation between Taiwan and the EU.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Today, I represent the people of Taiwan in conferring the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon upon Representative Grzegorzewski in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the deepening of Taiwan-EU relations.

Representative Grzegorzewski assumed his post as head of the EETO in 2019 and has served in Taiwan longer than any of his predecessors. A fluent speaker of Mandarin, Representative Grzegorzewski has spared no effort in engaging with all sectors of our society. The EETO has held events such as the Taiwan European Film Festival, Europe Festival, beach-cleaning activities, and various symposiums in close coordination with the representative offices of EU member states in Taiwan. Representative Grzegorzewski’s tireless efforts and dedication are truly admirable.

I would particularly like to mention that the EU Investment Forum, launched in 2020, has been held for four consecutive years. The forum has helped Taiwanese investment in Europe grow significantly. And the European Union has been the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan for multiple years in a row.

Besides working to enhance Taiwan-EU trade and economic ties, Representative Grzegorzewski has also raised awareness in the EU of Taiwan and the current cross-strait situation. This has helped strengthen EU support for Taiwan.

Representative Grzegorzewski, I understand that you are leaving this week to return to EU headquarters, but your friendship with Taiwan will not end with your departure. You will always be a dear friend of Taiwan, and we will always be ready to welcome you back to enjoy our local delicacies, like stinky tofu, and watch another beautiful sunrise among a sea of clouds at Yangmingshan. I once again thank you for all you have done for Taiwan. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Representative Grzegorzewski then delivered remarks in Mandarin, saying that he is honored to be given the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon and that he takes it as a token of appreciation for his great team.

Representative Grzegorzewski pointed out that the EU and Taiwan enjoy a friendship based on common values. He said he was pleased to witness Taiwan become a part of the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which aims to deepen engagement with partners in the region to respond to emerging dynamics that affect regional stability. The representative also thanked Taiwan for its unequivocal statements of support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

Representative Grzegorzewski said he is proud of the EU’s contributions to Taiwan’s economy through investments. He noted that the EU is Taiwan’s number one investor, with more than 25 percent FDI stock, adding that over the last four years Taiwanese investments in the EU exceeded the investments made by Taiwan during the previous 40 years.

Diplomacy is by definition a friendship building exercise, Representative Grzegorzewski said, and he thanked President Lai, Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安), National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), and all the friends for their friendship and the good memories he has had in Taiwan. He mentioned that his top memories in Taiwan include completing a full Ironman in Penghu, climbing Jade Mountain, swimming across Sun Moon Lake, and cycling along the coast of Taiwan. He also praised local Taiwanese cuisine, including beef noodle soup, stinky tofu, and boba milk tea.

Representative Grzegorzewski said that Taiwan is a place where people cherish peace, the rule of law, human rights, and democratic values, adding that he hopes good fortune will continue to bless Taiwan for a long time. In closing, he thanked President Lai again for the honor and thanked Taiwan for the friendship he and his family experienced.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Mr. Frieder Mecklenburg, political officer at the EETO’s Political, Press and Information Section.