Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call for August 6, 2024

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2024, after the market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. A conference call to discuss the fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference call details:

Date: August 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/awpEXDdXLYd



Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 500 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Genasys Investor Relations Contact Brian Alger, CFA SVP, IR and Corporate Development ir@genasys.com (858) 676-0582