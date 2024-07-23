Ero Copper Achieves First Saleable Copper Concentrate Production and Initiates Ramp-up at the Tucumã Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant commissioning milestone at the Tucumã Project (the "Project") with the production of saleable copper concentrate, which exceeded process design concentrate grade targets. This milestone was achieved following the successful commissioning of the milling and flotation operations prior to the end of Q2 2024. Remaining work on site is focused on concluding non-critical path surface installations and ramping up to commercial production.

2024 commissioning milestones:



Completion and commissioning of primary, secondary, tertiary crushers, screening and conveyance systems - March 2024

Completion of mine pre-strip and commencement of full mine operations - April 2024

First ore through the milling and flotation circuits - mid-June 2024

First batch of copper concentrate production - June 24, 2024

Completion of first 24-hour shift of continuous mill operations - July 7, 2024

First saleable copper concentrate production, which exceeded process design concentrate grade targets - July 18, 2024

Expect to reach commercial production levels, defined as 80% of design mill capacity and 80% of design recovery rates, by the end of Q3 2024

"Producing our first saleable copper concentrate at the Tucumã Project and successfully completing the first 24-hour shift of continuous mining and milling operations are important milestones as we begin our ramp-up towards commercial production," said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. "We are rapidly progressing towards an important inflection point for our consolidated copper production and cash flows. It is an exciting time for the Company and with copper prices performing well year-to-date, the timing of the completion and ramp-up of Tucumã could not be better.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to our entire team, from senior leadership to our construction and commissioning teams, as well as our contracting, engineering, and supply chain partners. Their outstanding work on the construction of Tucumã – completed on time, without injury or environmental incident, and within line of sight of the original Project budget – is commendable. Notably, Tucumã was designed, built, and managed by Ero's Brazilian Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management team, with approximately 85% of the capital expenditures made within Brazil. This achievement is a testament to the depth and technical strength of mining and project development talent and resources available in Brazil."

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

