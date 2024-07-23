Green Shift Commodities Congratulates IsoEnergy and Jaguar Uranium on Completion of Transaction

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM), (“Green Shift” or the “Company”) is pleased to congratulate both our portfolio companies IsoEnergy Ltd. (“IsoEnergy”) and Jaguar Uranium Corp. (“Jaguar”) on completion of the transaction whereby Jaguar has acquired the Laguna Salada and Huemul uranium projects in Argentina from IsoEnergy.



Pursuant to the transaction, Jaguar acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of wholly-owned subsidiary of IsoEnergy holding these assets in exchange for consideration of US$10M in common shares of Jaguar (“Jaguar Shares”) among other consideration as per IsoEnergy’s press release dated July 22, 2024.

Trumbull Fisher CEO commented “We are thrilled to see IsoEnergy and Jaguar complete this transaction as shareholders in both companies. The transaction increases Jaguar’s foot print in South America and we believe it will also increase GCOM’s holding in Jaguar, which we acquired in connection with the Berlin sale agreement. GCOM will have a 20% interest in Jaguar following completion of a listing of the Jaguar Shares on a recognized stock exchange. This recent deal with IsoEnergy values Jaguar at fully diluted basis of US$55M and, accordingly, GCOM’s current position in Jaguar is believed to be valued at US$11M, assuming that Jaguar were to complete a go-public transaction today. Shareholders of GCOM continue to have exposure to our portfolio of public and private equities consisting of IsoEnergy, Premier American Uranium, Atha Energy, Jaguar, Royalty Uranium Corp, and Lion Critical Elements.”

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals. The Company is advancing the Armstrong Project, located in the Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium belt in northern Ontario, known to host spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites and significant discoveries. The Company also has a portfolio of public and private company equities in various uranium and lithium companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the value of the Company’s equity portfolio, expectations with respect to a pubic listing of the Jaguar Shares; the future direction of the Company’s strategy; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. These statements are based on assumptions, including: (i) that a public listing of the Jaguar Shares will be completed; (ii) the ability to achieve positive outcomes from test work; (iii) actual results of our exploration, resource goals, metallurgical testing, economic studies and development activities will continue to be positive and proceed as planned; (iv) requisite regulatory and governmental approvals will be received on a timely basis on terms acceptable to Green Shift; (v) economic, political and industry market conditions will be favourable; and (vi) financial markets and the market for uranium, battery commodities and rare earth elements will continue to strengthen. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, (2) changes in demand and prices for minerals, (3) the Company’s ability to source commercially viable reactivation transactions and / or establish appropriate joint venture partnerships, (4) litigation, regulatory, and legislative developments, dependence on regulatory approvals, and changes in environmental compliance requirements, community support and the political and economic climate, (5) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with exploration results, resource estimates, potential resource growth, future metallurgical test results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, (6) competitive developments, (7) availability of future financing, (8) exploration risks, and other factors beyond the control of Green Shift including those factors set out in the “Risk Factors” in our Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2024 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Green Shift assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

