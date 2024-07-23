Singing Machine Launches Official TikTok Shop

Company Significantly Expands Socia Media-Based Marketing Capabilities

Through New TikTok Shop Seller Storefront

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, announces it has entered into a formal partnership with TikTok Shop pursuant to which The Singing Machine is now officially designated as a TikTok Shop Seller. With this new status, the Company expanded its online reach to over 150 million daily users on TikTok, one of the largest and fastest growing retail channels available to consumers today.

The launching of the Singing Machine TikTok Shop underscores a shared commitment to enriching the livestream shopping experience for karaoke products on the TikTok platform. As an official Seller, Signing Machine embarks on its vision to expand and enhance ecommerce capabilities, recognizing the transformative potential of user-generated content and livestream shopping in today's digital landscape for karaoke consumers.

“We are excited to become part of the TikTok family of approved selling partners,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of The Singing Machine. “More than 150 million US retail consumers actively use the TikTok platform and we believe access to this consumer base has the ability to transform our direct-to-consumer digital strategy. Their unmatched scale and reach in the social media influencer segment made TikTok the clear and easy choice for our Company as we strive to expand our access to digital consumers.”

“During the pandemic, we launched a new product, the official Carpool Karaoke™ microphone,” continued Mr. Atkinson. “We experienced fantastic success with user engagement and user-generated content completely organically through Tik Tok, generating hundreds of millions of views. This viral engagement led to almost instantaneous sales across all of our e-commerce platforms. This is a compelling example of the power of our technology bringing joy to million of users nationwide, and all of that was made possible by TikTok.”

“We have enjoyed many years of success as the dominant US brand for karaoke consumer products. We enjoy the greatest in-store presence at the largest US retailers, including, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Costco. Amazon was our first true digital retail partner, and we have seen this channel as an meaningful source of sales for many years now. Adding the TikTok Shop to our marketing platform and direct-to-consumer channel will be a critical next step as we continue to expand our digital capabilities outside of traditional brick and mortar retail,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

