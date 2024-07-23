Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,347 in the last 365 days.

Unitil Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.H., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2024 earnings before the market opens on August 6, 2024. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 108,500 electric customers and 88,400 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6466
Email: gouldingc@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – External Affairs                                                                                           
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Unitil Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more