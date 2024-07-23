Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,343 in the last 365 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $22.8 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2023.

Current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's increase in net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by an increase in non-interest income and net interest income coupled with lower provision for credit losses. The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

“We delivered strong results in several key categories – growing core deposits, building our commercial loan portfolio and expanding the margin,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We have steadily improved our profitability and fully intend to maintain this trajectory throughout the balance of the year.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at June 30, 2024 increased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $11.4 billion at March 31, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $94.0 million and $91.9 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $64.5 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.
  • Deposits increased by $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was entirely driven by noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased by $113.5 million during the current quarter due to higher balances in commercial and small business checking accounts. Interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged as $167.6 million and $99.0 million increases in money market and savings accounts, respectively, were fully offset by the $172.5 million reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million decline in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2024 and 0.44% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $0.2 million.
  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 grew $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income declined by $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased by $1.8 million.
  • The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased three basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets rose two basis points.
  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is a product of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent loans along with overall growth of the loan portfolio, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to the reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher BOLI mortality-related income, higher wealth management income, and higher income from mortgage banking activities.
  • Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined by $1.0 million or 1% compared to the prior year quarter. The slight increase in non-interest expense quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits and an increase in marketing expenses, which were offset by lower general operating expenses.
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of higher net revenue in the current quarter coupled with relatively stable non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. Commercial investor real estate loans decreased $64.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter, while the AD&C and commercial business loans and lines portfolios grew $94.0 million or 9% and $91.9 million or 6%, respectively, during this period. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits increased $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $113.5 million or 4%, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged. Growth within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by commercial and small business checking accounts. Within interest-bearing deposits, money market and savings accounts grew $167.6 million or 6% and $99.0 million or 6% during the current quarter, respectively. These increases were offset by the $172.5 million or 7% reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million or 6% decrease in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024 compared to 93% at March 31, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were approximately 36% of total deposits.

Total borrowings were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. At June 30, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 154% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined slightly to 8.85% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.86% at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.05%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56% at March 31, 2024. The increase across all risk-based capital ratios during the current quarter was driven by reduced risk weightings applied on certain consumer unfunded commitment categories that met the regulatory capital requirements. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $93.0 million, compared to $84.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $49.5 million at June 30, 2023. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.81% compared to 0.74% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.44% at June 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to several loans within the commercial owner-occupied real estate segment, which were placed on non-accrual status during the current period. All of these loans are well secured by collateral and required no individual reserves as of June 30, 2024. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $0.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $125.9 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 135% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.1 million or 1.08% of outstanding loans and 146% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans coupled with an overall growth of the loan portfolio experienced during the current quarter, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments as a result of declines in investor commercial real estate loans.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increases in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income in combination with lower provision for credit losses.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and declined $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income declined $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased $1.8 million, mainly driven by the $2.9 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, as we fully paid off the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program facility during the previous quarter. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $7.0 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $17.1 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a two basis point increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets coupled with a three basis points decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 28 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 68 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 27 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the higher interest rate environment, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products.

The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, based on updated valuations of collateral, in combination with the quarterly loan growth, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to a reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.7 million increase in BOLI income, due to the receipt of death proceeds, and the $0.5 million increase in wealth management income, due to the $50.2 million or 1% growth in assets under management quarter-over-quarter and the overall favorable market performance. In addition, income from mortgage banking activities increased by $0.2 million during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflecting increased gains realized on greater sales volumes during the current period.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined $1.0 million or 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits coupled with the $0.5 million increase in marketing expense. These increases were fully offset by lower general operating expenses, which declined by $1.8 million.

For the second quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 7% decrease in GAAP revenue, while GAAP non-interest expense stayed relatively unchanged. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the current quarter as compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue.

ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $43.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $76.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $46.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $79.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income and core earnings declined as a result of lower net interest income in combination with higher provision for credit losses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $28.1 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $49.8 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $21.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with savings and time deposit accounts. The net interest margin declined to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.86% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $3.4 million as compared to a credit of $16.5 million for 2023. The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment during the first quarter of 2024. The prior year's credit to provision was mainly attributable to the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate observed during the first half of 2023, and the declining probability of economic recession.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 15% to $38.0 million compared to $33.1 million for 2023. During the current year, wealth management income increased $2.4 million or 13%, as assets under management increased $472.8 million or 8% year-over-year. In addition, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts both increased $0.8 million.

Non-interest expense increased to $136.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $135.4 million for 2023. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were the $2.0 million increase in professional fees, the $1.6 million increase in amortization of intangible assets, the $1.3 million increase in FDIC expense, and the $1.2 million increase in general operating expenses. These year-over-year increases were offset by the $5.4 million decrease in compensation and benefits, as the prior year period included severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments, and the $1.1 million decrease in marketing expense.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.89% compared to 61.31% for the same period in 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 66.01% compared to 58.73% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 340278. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until August 6, 2024. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 846010.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Category: Webcast
Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Charles S. Cullum, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
CCullum@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Samantha Price, Vice President
301-260-3614
sprice@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   %
Change
   Six Months Ended
June 30,		   %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2023     2024   2023  
Results of operations:                        
Net interest income   $ 80,285     $ 90,471     (11 )%   $ 159,628     $ 187,773     (15 )%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     1,020       5,055     (80 )%     3,408       (16,481 )   N/M  
Non-interest income     19,587       17,176     14       37,954       33,127     15  
Non-interest expense     68,104       69,136     (1 )     136,110       135,441      
Income before income tax expense     30,748       33,456     (8 )     58,064       101,940     (43 )
Net income     22,807       24,745     (8 )     43,179       75,998     (43 )
                         
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 22,800     $ 24,712     (8 )   $ 43,145     $ 75,821     (43 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1)   $ 31,768     $ 38,511     (18 )   $ 61,472     $ 85,459     (28 )
                         
Return on average assets     0.66 %     0.70 %         0.62 %     1.09 %    
Return on average common equity     5.81 %     6.46 %         5.49 %     10.12 %    
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     8.27 %     8.93 %         7.83 %     13.88 %    
Net interest margin     2.46 %     2.73 %         2.44 %     2.86 %    
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)     68.19 %     64.22 %         68.89 %     61.31 %    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)     65.31 %     60.68 %         66.01 %     58.73 %    
                         
Per share data:                        
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.55     (7 )%   $ 0.96     $ 1.69     (43 )%
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.55     (8 )   $ 0.96     $ 1.69     (43 )
Weighted average diluted common shares     45,145,214       44,888,759     1       45,113,019       44,876,873     1  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34         $ 0.68     $ 0.68      
Book value per common share   $ 35.45     $ 34.31     3     $ 35.45     $ 34.31     3  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   $ 26.72     $ 25.82     4     $ 26.72     $ 25.82     4  
Outstanding common shares     45,109,671       44,862,369     1       45,109,671       44,862,369     1  
                         
Financial condition at period-end:                        
Investment securities   $ 1,401,511     $ 1,463,554     (4 )%   $ 1,401,511     $ 1,463,554     (4 )%
Loans     11,483,921       11,369,639     1       11,483,921       11,369,639     1  
Assets     14,008,343       13,994,545           14,008,343       13,994,545      
Deposits     11,340,228       10,958,922     3       11,340,228       10,958,922     3  
Stockholders' equity     1,599,004       1,539,032     4       1,599,004       1,539,032     4  
                         
Capital ratios:                        
Tier 1 leverage(3)     9.70 %     9.42 %         9.70 %     9.42 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     11.28 %     10.65 %         11.28 %     10.65 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     11.28 %     10.65 %         11.28 %     10.65 %    
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     15.49 %     14.60 %         15.49 %     14.60 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)     8.85 %     8.51 %         8.85 %     8.51 %    
Average equity to average assets     11.32 %     10.89 %         11.29 %     10.80 %    
                         
Credit quality ratios:                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.10 %     1.06 %         1.10 %     1.06 %    
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.81 %     0.44 %         0.81 %     0.44 %    
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.68 %     0.36 %         0.68 %     0.36 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     135.35 %     243.21 %         135.35 %     243.21 %    
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)     0.01 %     0.06 %         0.02 %     0.03 %    


N/M - not meaningful
(1)   Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2)   The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3)   Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.
(4)   The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5)   Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
     

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2024   2023
Core earnings (non-GAAP):                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 22,807     $ 24,745     $ 43,179     $ 75,998  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):                
Amortization of intangible assets     1,593       946       3,137       1,919  
Severance expense           1,445             1,445  
Contingent payment expense                       27  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 24,400     $ 27,136     $ 46,316     $ 79,389  
                 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)     45,145,214       44,888,759       45,113,019       44,876,873  
                 
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)   $ 0.51     $ 0.55     $ 0.96     $ 1.69  
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 1.03     $ 1.77  
                 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):                
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 13,956,261     $ 14,094,653     $ 14,009,099     $ 14,022,364  
                 
Return on average assets (GAAP)     0.66 %     0.70 %     0.62 %     1.09 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)     0.70 %     0.77 %     0.66 %     1.14 %
                 
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                
Net Income (GAAP)   $ 22,807     $ 24,745     $ 43,179     $ 75,998  
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)     1,593       946       3,137       1,919  
Net income before amortization of intangible assets   $ 24,400     $ 25,691     $ 46,316     $ 77,917  
                 
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,579,582     $ 1,535,465     $ 1,582,242     $ 1,513,817  
Average goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Average other intangible assets, net     (29,874 )     (18,074 )     (29,567 )     (18,724 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,186,272     $ 1,153,955     $ 1,189,239     $ 1,131,657  
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     8.27 %     8.93 %     7.83 %     13.88 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     8.27 %     9.43 %     7.83 %     14.15 %


(1)   Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.
     

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2024   2023
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 22,807     $ 24,745     $ 43,179     $ 75,998  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Income tax expense     7,941       8,711       14,885       25,942  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     1,020       5,055       3,408       (16,481 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)   $ 31,768     $ 38,511     $ 61,472     $ 85,459  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 68,104     $ 69,136     $ 136,110     $ 135,441  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 99,872     $ 107,647     $ 197,582     $ 220,900  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     68.19 %     64.22 %     68.89 %     61.31 %
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 68,104     $ 69,136     $ 136,110     $ 135,441  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                
Amortization of intangible assets     2,135       1,269       4,204       2,575  
Severance expense           1,939             1,939  
Contingent payment expense                       36  
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 65,969     $ 65,928     $ 131,906     $ 130,891  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 99,872     $ 107,647     $ 197,582     $ 220,900  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                
Tax-equivalent income     1,139       1,006       2,238       1,976  
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:                
Investment securities gains/ (losses)                        
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 101,011     $ 108,653     $ 199,820     $ 222,876  
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     65.31 %     60.68 %     66.01 %     58.73 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,599,004     $ 1,539,032     $ 1,599,004     $ 1,539,032  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (30,087 )     (17,280 )     (30,087 )     (17,280 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,205,481     $ 1,158,316     $ 1,205,481     $ 1,158,316  
                 
Total assets   $ 14,008,343     $ 13,994,545     $ 14,008,343     $ 13,994,545  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (30,087 )     (17,280 )     (30,087 )     (17,280 )
Tangible assets   $ 13,614,820     $ 13,613,829     $ 13,614,820     $ 13,613,829  
                 
Tangible common equity ratio     8.85 %     8.51 %     8.85 %     8.51 %
                 
Outstanding common shares     45,109,671       44,862,369       45,109,671       44,862,369  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 26.72     $ 25.82     $ 26.72     $ 25.82  
                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 84,464     $ 82,257  
Federal funds sold           245  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     322,246       463,396  
Cash and cash equivalents     406,710       545,898  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     18,961       10,836  
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $187,389 and $200,411 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)     226,233       236,165  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,101,846       1,102,681  
Other investments, at cost     73,432       75,607  
Total loans     11,483,921       11,366,989  
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (125,863 )     (120,865 )
Net loans     11,358,058       11,246,124  
Premises and equipment, net     58,212       59,490  
Other real estate owned     2,700        
Accrued interest receivable     46,668       46,583  
Goodwill     363,436       363,436  
Other intangible assets, net     30,087       28,301  
Other assets     322,000       313,051  
Total assets   $ 14,008,343     $ 14,028,172  
         
Liabilities        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,931,405     $ 2,914,161  
Interest-bearing deposits     8,408,823       8,082,377  
Total deposits     11,340,228       10,996,538  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements     75,038       75,032  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings           300,000  
Advances from FHLB     500,000       550,000  
Subordinated debt     371,101       370,803  
Total borrowings     946,139       1,295,835  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     122,972       147,657  
Total liabilities     12,409,339       12,440,030  
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,109,671 and 44,913,561 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.     45,110       44,914  
Additional paid in capital     745,336       742,243  
Retained earnings     910,552       898,316  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (101,994 )     (97,331 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,599,004       1,588,142  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,008,343     $ 14,028,172  
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024
 		  2023   2024
 		  2023
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 151,335     $ 144,274     $ 301,970     $ 284,001  
Interest on loans held for sale     309       307       437       459  
Interest on deposits with banks     4,424       4,922       11,210       7,608  
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:                
Taxable     7,216       6,848       13,879       13,856  
Tax-advantaged     1,826       1,795       3,623       3,565  
Interest on federal funds sold     3       4       8       8  
Total interest income     165,113       158,150       331,127       309,497  
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits     74,409       51,325       147,775       92,113  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     1,052       4,191       4,438       6,295  
Interest on advances from FHLB     5,420       8,216       11,393       15,423  
Interest on subordinated debt     3,947       3,947       7,893       7,893  
Total interest expense     84,828       67,679       171,499       121,724  
Net interest income     80,285       90,471       159,628       187,773  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     1,020       5,055       3,408       (16,481 )
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses     79,265       85,416       156,220       204,254  
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,939       2,606       5,756       4,994  
Mortgage banking activities     1,621       1,817       2,995       3,062  
Wealth management income     10,455       9,031       20,413       18,023  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,816       1,251       2,976       2,158  
Bank card fees     445       447       858       865  
Other income     2,311       2,024       4,956       4,025  
Total non-interest income     19,587       17,176       37,954       33,127  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     37,821       40,931       74,519       79,857  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,805       4,764       9,621       9,611  
Equipment expenses     3,868       3,760       7,831       7,877  
Marketing     1,288       1,589       2,030       3,132  
Outside data services     3,286       2,853       6,389       5,367  
FDIC insurance     2,951       2,375       5,862       4,513  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,135       1,269       4,204       2,575  
Professional fees and services     4,946       4,161       9,826       7,845  
Other expenses     7,004       7,434       15,828       14,664  
Total non-interest expense     68,104       69,136       136,110       135,441  
Income before income tax expense     30,748       33,456       58,064       101,940  
Income tax expense     7,941       8,711       14,885       25,942  
Net income   $ 22,807     $ 24,745     $ 43,179     $ 75,998  
                 
Net income per share amounts:                
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.55     $ 0.96     $ 1.69  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.55     $ 0.96     $ 1.69  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.68     $ 0.68  
                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

    2024   2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                        
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 166,252     $ 167,113     $ 166,729     $ 163,479     $ 159,156     $ 152,317  
Interest expense     84,828       86,671       83,920       77,330       67,679       54,045  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     81,424       80,442       82,809       86,149       91,477       98,272  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,139       1,099       1,113       1,068       1,006       970  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     1,020       2,388       (3,445 )     2,365       5,055       (21,536 )
Non-interest income     19,587       18,367       16,560       17,391       17,176       15,951  
Non-interest expense     68,104       68,006       67,142       72,471       69,136       66,305  
Income before income tax expense     30,748       27,316       34,559       27,636       33,456       68,484  
Income tax expense     7,941       6,944       8,459       6,890       8,711       17,231  
Net income   $ 22,807     $ 20,372     $ 26,100     $ 20,746     $ 24,745     $ 51,253  
GAAP financial performance:                        
Return on average assets     0.66 %     0.58 %     0.73 %     0.58 %     0.70 %     1.49 %
Return on average common equity     5.81 %     5.17 %     6.70 %     5.35 %     6.46 %     13.93 %
Return on average tangible common equity     8.27 %     7.39 %     9.26 %     7.42 %     8.93 %     19.10 %
Net interest margin     2.46 %     2.41 %     2.45 %     2.55 %     2.73 %     2.99 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     68.19 %     69.60 %     68.33 %     70.72 %     64.22 %     58.55 %
Non-GAAP financial performance:                        
Pre-tax pre-provision net income   $ 31,768     $ 29,704     $ 31,114     $ 30,001     $ 38,511     $ 46,948  
Core after-tax earnings   $ 24,400     $ 21,916     $ 27,147     $ 27,766     $ 27,136     $ 52,253  
Core return on average assets     0.70 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.78 %     0.77 %     1.52 %
Core return on average common equity     6.21 %     5.56 %     6.97 %     7.16 %     7.09 %     14.20 %
Core return on average tangible common equity     8.27 %     7.39 %     9.26 %     9.51 %     9.43 %     19.11 %
Core earnings per diluted common share   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.60     $ 1.16  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     65.31 %     66.73 %     66.16 %     60.91 %     60.68 %     56.87 %
Per share data:                    
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 22,800     $ 20,346     $ 26,066     $ 20,719     $ 24,712     $ 51,084  
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 1.14  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 1.14  
Weighted average diluted common shares     45,145,214       45,086,471       45,009,574       44,960,455       44,888,759       44,872,582  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,939       2,817       2,749       2,704       2,606       2,388  
Mortgage banking activities     1,621       1,374       792       1,682       1,817       1,245  
Wealth management income     10,455       9,958       9,219       9,391       9,031       8,992  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,816       1,160       1,207       845       1,251       907  
Bank card fees     445       413       454       450       447       418  
Other income     2,311       2,645       2,139       2,319       2,024       2,001  
Total non-interest income   $ 19,587     $ 18,367     $ 16,560     $ 17,391     $ 17,176     $ 15,951  
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 37,821     $ 36,698     $ 35,482     $ 44,853     $ 40,931     $ 38,926  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,805       4,816       4,558       4,609       4,764       4,847  
Equipment expenses     3,868       3,963       3,987       3,811       3,760       4,117  
Marketing     1,288       742       1,242       729       1,589       1,543  
Outside data services     3,286       3,103       3,000       2,819       2,853       2,514  
FDIC insurance     2,951       2,911       2,615       2,333       2,375       2,138  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,135       2,069       1,403       1,245       1,269       1,306  
Professional fees and services     4,946       4,880       5,628       4,509       4,161       3,684  
Other expenses     7,004       8,824       9,227       7,563       7,434       7,230  
Total non-interest expense   $ 68,104     $ 68,006     $ 67,142     $ 72,471     $ 69,136     $ 66,305  
                                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

    2024   2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                    
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 4,933,329     $ 4,997,879     $ 5,104,425     $ 5,137,694     $ 5,131,210     $ 5,167,456  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,747,708       1,741,113       1,755,235       1,760,384       1,770,135       1,769,928  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,184,296       1,090,259       988,967       938,673       1,045,742       1,046,665  
Commercial business loans     1,601,510       1,509,592       1,504,880       1,454,709       1,423,614       1,437,478  
Residential mortgage loans     1,521,890       1,511,624       1,474,521       1,432,051       1,385,743       1,328,524  
Residential construction loans     78,027       97,685       121,419       160,345       190,690       223,456  
Consumer loans     417,161       416,132       417,542       416,436       422,505       421,734  
Total loans     11,483,921       11,364,284       11,366,989       11,300,292       11,369,639       11,395,241  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (125,863 )     (123,096 )     (120,865 )     (123,360 )     (120,287 )     (117,613 )
Loans held for sale     18,961       16,627       10,836       19,235       21,476       16,262  
Investment securities     1,401,511       1,405,490       1,414,453       1,392,078       1,463,554       1,528,336  
Total assets     14,008,343       13,888,133       14,028,172       14,135,085       13,994,545       14,129,007  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,931,405       2,817,928       2,914,161       3,013,905       3,079,896       3,228,678  
Total deposits     11,340,228       11,227,200       10,996,538       11,151,012       10,958,922       11,075,991  
Customer repurchase agreements     75,038       71,529       75,032       66,581       74,510       47,627  
Total stockholders' equity     1,599,004       1,589,364       1,588,142       1,537,914       1,539,032       1,536,865  
Quarterly average balance sheets:                    
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 4,964,406     $ 5,057,334     $ 5,125,028     $ 5,125,459     $ 5,146,632     $ 5,136,204  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,734,106       1,746,042       1,755,048       1,769,717       1,773,039       1,769,680  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,133,506       1,030,763       960,646       995,682       1,057,205       1,082,791  
Commercial business loans     1,551,798       1,508,336       1,433,035       1,442,518       1,441,489       1,444,588  
Residential mortgage loans     1,518,748       1,491,277       1,451,614       1,406,929       1,353,809       1,307,761  
Residential construction loans     86,638       110,456       142,325       174,204       211,590       223,313  
Consumer loans     417,206       417,539       419,299       421,189       423,306       424,122  
Total loans     11,406,408       11,361,747       11,286,995       11,335,698       11,407,070       11,388,459  
Loans held for sale     14,497       8,142       10,132       13,714       17,480       8,324  
Investment securities     1,538,624       1,536,127       1,544,173       1,589,342       1,639,324       1,679,593  
Interest-earning assets     13,292,995       13,411,810       13,462,583       13,444,117       13,423,589       13,316,165  
Total assets     13,956,261       14,061,935       14,090,423       14,086,342       14,094,653       13,949,276  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,790,620       2,730,295       2,958,254       3,041,101       3,137,971       3,480,433  
Total deposits     11,245,476       11,086,145       11,089,587       11,076,724       10,928,038       11,049,991  
Customer repurchase agreements     62,161       72,836       66,622       67,298       58,382       60,626  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,441,015       9,583,074       9,418,666       9,332,617       9,257,652       8,806,720  
Total stockholders' equity     1,579,582       1,584,902       1,546,312       1,538,553       1,535,465       1,491,929  
Financial measures:                        
Average equity to average assets     11.32 %     11.27 %     10.97 %     10.92 %     10.89 %     10.70 %
Average investment securities to average earning assets     11.57 %     11.45 %     11.47 %     11.82 %     12.21 %     12.61 %
Average loans to average earning assets     85.81 %     84.71 %     83.84 %     84.32 %     84.98 %     85.52 %
Loans to assets     81.98 %     81.83 %     81.03 %     79.94 %     81.24 %     80.65 %
Loans to deposits     101.27 %     101.22 %     103.37 %     101.34 %     103.75 %     102.88 %
Assets under management   $ 6,215,697     $ 6,165,509     $ 5,999,520     $ 5,536,499     $ 5,742,888     $ 5,477,560  
Capital measures:                        
Tier 1 leverage(1)     9.70 %     9.56 %     9.51 %     9.50 %     9.42 %     9.44 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     11.28 %     10.96 %     10.90 %     10.83 %     10.65 %     10.53 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     11.28 %     10.96 %     10.90 %     10.83 %     10.65 %     10.53 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     15.49 %     15.05 %     14.92 %     14.85 %     14.60 %     14.43 %
Book value per common share   $ 35.45     $ 35.37     $ 35.36     $ 34.26     $ 34.31     $ 34.37  
Outstanding common shares     45,109,671       44,940,147       44,913,561       44,895,158       44,862,369       44,712,497  


(1)   Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.
     

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

    2024
 		  2023
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-performing assets:                        
Loans 90 days past due:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate   $     $     $     $     $     $ 215  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                                    
Commercial AD&C                                    
Commercial business           20       20       415       29       3,002  
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage     338       340       342             692       352  
Residential construction                                    
Consumer                                    
Total loans 90 days past due     338       360       362       415       721       3,569  
Non-accrual loans:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate     55,498       55,579       58,658       20,108       20,381       15,451  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     9,403       4,394       4,640       4,744       4,846       4,949  
Commercial AD&C     2,127       556       1,259       1,422       569        
Commercial business     8,455       7,164       10,051       9,671       9,393       9,443  
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage     12,228       11,835       12,332       10,766       10,153       8,935  
Residential construction     539       542       443       449              
Consumer     4,400       4,011       4,102       4,187       3,396       4,900  
Total non-accrual loans     92,650       84,081       91,485       51,347       48,738       43,678  
Total non-performing loans     92,988       84,441       91,847       51,762       49,459       47,247  
Other real estate owned (OREO)     2,700       2,700             261       611       645  
Total non-performing assets   $ 95,688     $ 87,141     $ 91,847     $ 52,023     $ 50,070     $ 47,892  


    For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 84,081     $ 91,485     $ 51,347     $ 48,738     $ 43,678     $ 34,782  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO           (2,700 )                        
Non-accrual balances charged-off           (1,550 )           (183 )     (2,049 )     (126 )
Net payments or draws     (1,427 )     (4,017 )     (7,619 )     (1,545 )     (1,654 )     (10,212 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     10,038       1,490       47,920       4,967       9,276       19,714  
Non-accrual loans brought current     (42 )     (627 )     (163 )     (630 )     (513 )     (480 )
Balance at end of period   $ 92,650     $ 84,081     $ 91,485     $ 51,347     $ 48,738     $ 43,678  
                         
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 123,096     $ 120,865     $ 123,360     $ 120,287     $ 117,613     $ 136,242  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans     2,961       3,331       (2,574 )     3,171       4,454       (18,945 )
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate     (3 )     (2 )     (3 )     (3 )     (14 )     (5 )
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     (27 )     (27 )     (27 )     (25 )     (27 )     (26 )
Commercial AD&C     (23 )     (283 )                        
Commercial business     (28 )     1,550       (105 )     15       363       (127 )
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage     39       (6 )     (6 )     (4 )     35       21  
Residential construction                                    
Consumer     236       (132 )     62       115       1,423       (179 )
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)     194       1,100       (79 )     98       1,780       (316 )
Balance at the end of period   $ 125,863     $ 123,096     $ 120,865     $ 123,360     $ 120,287     $ 117,613  
                         
Asset quality ratios:                        
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.81 %     0.74 %     0.81 %     0.46 %     0.44 %     0.41 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.68 %     0.63 %     0.65 %     0.37 %     0.36 %     0.34 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.10 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     1.09 %     1.06 %     1.03 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     135.35 %     145.78 %     131.59 %     238.32 %     243.21 %     248.93 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans     0.01 %     0.04 %     %     %     0.06 %   (0.01 )%
                                             

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 4,964,406     $ 58,729     4.76 %   $ 5,146,632     $ 58,784     4.58 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,734,106       20,763     4.82       1,773,039       20,575     4.65  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,133,506       22,973     8.15       1,057,205       20,663     7.84  
Commercial business loans     1,551,798       26,012     6.74       1,441,489       22,715     6.32  
Total commercial loans     9,383,816       128,477     5.51       9,418,365       122,737     5.23  
Residential mortgage loans     1,518,748       13,940     3.67       1,353,809       11,957     3.53  
Residential construction loans     86,638       1,076     5.00       211,590       1,808     3.43  
Consumer loans     417,206       8,499     8.19       423,306       8,325     7.89  
Total residential and consumer loans     2,022,592       23,515     4.66       1,988,705       22,090     4.45  
Total loans(2)     11,406,408       151,992     5.36       11,407,070       144,827     5.09  
Loans held for sale     14,497       309     8.53       17,480       307     7.04  
Taxable securities     1,200,676       7,216     2.40       1,289,529       6,848     2.12  
Tax-advantaged securities     337,948       2,308     2.73       349,795       2,248     2.57  
Total investment securities(3)     1,538,624       9,524     2.48       1,639,324       9,096     2.22  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     332,932       4,424     5.34       359,093       4,922     5.50  
Federal funds sold     534       3     2.73       622       4     2.87  
Total interest-earning assets     13,292,995       166,252     5.03       13,423,589       159,156     4.75  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (123,431 )             (117,587 )        
Cash and due from banks     84,968               96,487          
Premises and equipment, net     59,574               70,691          
Other assets     642,155               621,473          
Total assets   $ 13,956,261             $ 14,094,653          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,498,287     $ 6,701     1.80 %   $ 1,439,418     $ 3,606     1.00 %
Regular savings deposits     1,644,533       14,376     3.52       609,721       1,897     1.25  
Money market savings deposits     2,789,038       25,545     3.68       3,041,652       22,516     2.97  
Time deposits     2,522,998       27,787     4.43       2,699,276       23,306     3.46  
Total interest-bearing deposits     8,454,856       74,409     3.54       7,790,067       51,325     2.64  
Repurchase agreements     62,161       315     2.04       58,382       184     1.26  
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     52,989       737     5.58       320,661       4,007     5.01  
Advances from FHLB     500,000       5,420     4.36       718,132       8,216     4.59  
Subordinated debt     371,009       3,947     4.25       370,410       3,947     4.26  
Total borrowings     986,159       10,419     4.25       1,467,585       16,354     4.47  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,441,015       84,828     3.61       9,257,652       67,679     2.93  
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,790,620               3,137,971          
Other liabilities     145,044               163,565          
Stockholders' equity     1,579,582               1,535,465          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,956,261             $ 14,094,653          
                         
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread       $ 81,424     1.42 %       $ 91,477     1.82 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment         1,139               1,006      
Net interest income       $ 80,285             $ 90,471      
                         
Interest income/earning assets           5.03 %           4.75 %
Interest expense/earning assets           2.57             2.02  
Net interest margin           2.46 %           2.73 %


(1)   Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)   Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)   Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
     

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,010,870     $ 118,371     4.75 %   $ 5,141,447     $ 116,585     4.57 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,740,074       41,481     4.79       1,771,369       40,173     4.57  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,082,134       44,226     8.22       1,069,927       40,502     7.63  
Commercial business loans     1,530,067       52,073     6.84       1,443,030       44,915     6.28  
Total commercial loans     9,363,145       256,151     5.50       9,425,773       242,175     5.18  
Residential mortgage loans     1,505,013       27,745     3.69       1,330,912       23,375     3.51  
Residential construction loans     98,547       2,332     4.76       217,419       3,622     3.36  
Consumer loans     417,372       17,040     8.21       423,711       15,912     7.57  
Total residential and consumer loans     2,020,932       47,117     4.67       1,972,042       42,909     4.37  
Total loans(2)     11,384,077       303,268     5.35       11,397,815       285,084     5.04  
Loans held for sale     11,320       437     7.72       12,927       459     7.10  
Taxable securities     1,194,561       13,879     2.32       1,293,626       13,856     2.14  
Tax-advantaged securities     342,815       4,563     2.66       365,721       4,458     2.44  
Total investment securities(3)     1,537,376       18,442     2.40       1,659,347       18,314     2.21  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     419,197       11,210     5.38       299,606       7,608     5.12  
Federal funds sold     434       8     3.79       477       8     3.50  
Total interest-earning assets     13,352,404       333,365     5.02       13,370,172       311,473     4.69  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (121,459 )             (127,189 )        
Cash and due from banks     83,817               95,776          
Premises and equipment, net     59,675               69,202          
Other assets     634,662               614,403          
Total assets   $ 14,009,099             $ 14,022,364          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,487,624     $ 12,602     1.70 %   $ 1,410,797     $ 6,236     0.89 %
Regular savings deposits     1,544,623       27,256     3.55       557,830       2,260     0.82  
Money market savings deposits     2,760,165       50,191     3.66       3,170,010       43,854     2.79  
Time deposits     2,612,942       57,726     4.44       2,541,784       39,763     3.15  
Total interest-bearing deposits     8,405,354       147,775     3.54       7,680,421       92,113     2.42  
Repurchase agreements     67,498       709     2.11       59,498       205     0.69  
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     145,181       3,729     5.16       246,354       6,090     4.99  
Advances from FHLB     523,077       11,393     4.38       676,823       15,423     4.60  
Subordinated debt     370,935       7,893     4.26       370,334       7,893     4.26  
Total borrowings     1,106,691       23,724     4.31       1,353,009       29,611     4.41  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,512,045       171,499     3.62       9,033,430       121,724     2.72  
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,760,458               3,308,256          
Other liabilities     154,354               166,861          
Stockholders' equity     1,582,242               1,513,817          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,009,099             $ 14,022,364          
                         
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread       $ 161,866     1.40 %       $ 189,749     1.97 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment         2,238               1,976      
Net interest income       $ 159,628             $ 187,773      
                         
Interest income/earning assets           5.02 %           4.69 %
Interest expense/earning assets           2.58             1.83  
Net interest margin           2.44 %           2.86 %


(1)   Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.2 million and $2.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)   Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)   Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
     

Primary Logo