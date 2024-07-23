Beat the Heat, Slay the Look: Summer Beauty Hacks with imPRESS

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say goodbye to melty mascara and chipped nails this summer! imPRESS , the leader in press-on beauty, is here to help you achieve effortless, salon-worthy looks in minutes.



Effortless Lashes for Long-Lasting Drama

Ditch the glue and frustration with imPRESS Falsies . These innovative lashes feature a one-step press-on application with self-stick technology. No mess, no mistakes, just gorgeous lashes that last for a full 24 hours. Unlike traditional strips, imPRESS Falsies are individual clusters that sit comfortably under your natural lashes for a seamless, natural look. Choose from a variety of styles, from natural and flirty to voluminous and dramatic, to find the perfect fit for any occasion.

Salon-Quality Mani in a Flash

Forget about spending hours at the salon or battling with smudged polish. imPRESS offers a complete line of press-on nails that take minutes to apply and last up to seven days thanks to imPRESS’s Patented Super Hold Adhesive. Their High-tech PureFit Technology ensures a natural look & feel giving you a flawless, chip-resistant manicure that's waterproof and damage-free. With a wide variety of designs, colors, and shapes to choose from, you can find the perfect press-on nails to match your summer vibe.

Introducing colorFX by imPRESS

Take your summer mani to the next level with colorFX by imPRESS . This revolutionary line features trendsetting effects like magnetic, mirror powder, and chrome/multi-glitter finishes that would normally require a professional touch. These first-of-their-kind press-on nails boast gorgeous chrome effects and unique colorways, all without the hassle of complicated application. Simply peel, press, and go for stunning, custom-looking nails in minutes. With 30 on-trend shades to choose from, there's a perfect match for every mood and style.

Where to Buy

imPRESS Falsies and Nails are available for $8.99-$19.99 at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Target, ULTA, and impressbeauty.com .

