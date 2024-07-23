‘Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival’ Artistic Performance Workshops foster exchanges and mutual admiration among dancers

MACAU, July 23 - In order to promote arts education and allow residents and young dancers of Macao to come into contact with dancers from all over the world and to experience at first hand the dance culture of different regions, Artistic Performance Workshops relating to the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival were held at the Luso-Chinese Secondary School of Luís Gonzaga Gomes on the morning of 22 July. Through the dance stage and body language, the workshops encouraged mutual learning and admiration, development of friendships and cross-cultural exchanges among the participants.

When distinctive music was put on, more than 350 dancers from all over the world started to dance briskly with residents and young dancers of Macao in a relaxed atmosphere. Participants were able to learn about and experience the characteristics and techniques of different styles of dances as they shared expertise with and learnt from each other. They communicated with each other through body language and achieved cultural integration. All had a great time and were left with good memories. Some participants thought that the first-hand experience of unique folk dances increased their interest in dance, while some of the local young dancers said that the workshops provided an opportunity for ‘making friends through dance’ and that they could compare their dance skills with those of the young dancers from all over the world, which had broadened their horizons.

The Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival, co-organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, SJM Resorts Limited and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, in collaboration with several supporting units, is rich in content and allows the public to celebrate in Macao the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the Macao’s return to the motherland. Outdoor dance performances will be held at Tap Seac Square for two consecutive nights (23 and 24 July) at 7:30 pm. All Macao residents and tourists are welcome to watch the performances and experience the dance culture of different regions first-hand. For more information, please visit the webpage dedicated to the event (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2024/index.jsp).