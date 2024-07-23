SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HUDA, GLXZ, TELL on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: HUDA)’s merger with Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH. The shareholders of Aiways Europe will receive newly issued shares of Hudson common stock in an aggregate amount representing an equity valuation of approximately $400 million. If you are a Hudson shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ)’s sale to Evolution AB (publ) for $3.20 per share in cash. If you are a Galaxy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL)’s sale to Woodside Energy Group Ltd for $1.00 per share. If you are a Tellurian shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com