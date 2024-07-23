Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,320 in the last 365 days.

Grab to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 15, 2024

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its unaudited second quarter 2024 results before the U.S. market opens on August 15, 2024.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 results at:

Date and time:
 8:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on August 15, 2024
8:00 PM Singapore Time on August 15, 2024

A link to the call will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 700 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line - we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.

For more information, visit www.grab.com.

For enquiries, please contact:
Investors: investor.relations@grab.com
Media: press@grab.com


You just read:

Grab to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 15, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more