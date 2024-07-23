Submit Release
CNH’s ‘A Sustainable Year’ series spotlights education projects in Brazil

Basildon, July 23, 2024

In the fourth installment of CNH’s 2024 ‘A Sustainable Year’ series learn more about how we are raising environmental awareness across Brazil.

Creating long-term sustainability starts by both enthusing and informing children and young people – the future custodians of the planet – on the topic. As such, CNH Brazil supports a range of extra-curricular cultural activities at rural schools, and these focus on environmental education, diversity and inclusion, robotics, entrepreneurship, sport, and advocacy for human rights.

Last year, our brands Case IH and CASE Construction Equipment together with our financing arm CNH Capital, sponsored these campaigns for the second consecutive year at schools in both cities and remote areas in Brazil’s north-east, an ever-growing agricultural frontier.

The article details how content was explained in child-friendly and engaging ways. For example, audio and comic books, workshops and theatre productions, were presented to over 15,000 children in the north-eastern states of Piauí and Maranhão.

Read our ‘Education Projects in Brazil’ story at /bit.ly/3zMV4sX  

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian         Alex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

