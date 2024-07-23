Life by Mohammad Meyzari Wins Iron A' Design Award in Homeware Design Category
Innovative Candle Design Featuring Sustainable Materials and Endless Burning Recognized by Prestigious International Design CompetitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of homeware design, has announced Life by Mohammad Meyzari as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious recognition celebrates the outstanding design and innovation of Life, a unique candle with liquid fuel that offers a sustainable and long-lasting alternative to traditional candles.
The A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing industry standards and practices. Life by Mohammad Meyzari exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits such as an endless burning time, a stable flame, and the use of light, cheap, and environmentally friendly materials, making it an attractive and effective solution for modern spaces.
Life stands out in the market with its innovative features and unique design inspired by the anatomy of a woman as the foundation of creation. The candle's ability to be recharged using affordable fuel, combined with its smoke-free and odorless flame, sets it apart from traditional candles. The use of glass and concrete, both light and long-lasting materials, further enhances the product's appeal and functionality.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Mohammad Meyzari and his brand, ROCH, to continue pushing the boundaries of design while prioritizing sustainability. The award highlights the potential for Life to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of homeware design.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/design.php?ID=160740
About Mohammad Meyzari
Mohammad Meyzari, born in the artistic city of Isfahan, Iran, discovered his passion for design at the age of 18. After completing his bachelor's degree in Interior Architecture, he founded ROCH, a brand that harmoniously blends art and design with a strong commitment to sustainability. Mohammad's dedication to design excellence and sustainable practices has earned him numerous prestigious awards. As an official member of renowned design associations such as the World Design Consortium, International Association of Designers, and International Council of Creative Industries, Mohammad Meyzari's influence extends globally, inspiring aspiring designers worldwide to harness creativity for positive change.
About Roch
Roch Group, managed by Mohammad Meyzari, is a creative flame and smoke production group that has won three awards from the largest international design competitions. Roch strives to create works by combining deep human meanings with forms inspired by nature and ancient Iranian architecture, using environmentally friendly materials that produce real, long-lasting flames. The brand aims to provide a special place for itself in the architecture and interior design of contemporary human life by offering modern candles with real flames and attractive torches inspired by architecture and nature.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet professional and industrial requirements expected from well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties. The award acknowledges designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields and improve quality of life. Iron A' Design Award-winning works are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide fulfillment and positive feelings while satisfying the rigorous criteria set by the A' Design Awards, including innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, user experience, material selection, sustainability considerations, ergonomic design, production feasibility, market potential, cultural relevance, social impact, environmental footprint, adaptability, durability, safety measures, cost efficiency, technological integration, packaging design, branding strategy, universal design, and future growth potential.
About A' Design Award
The A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award is a highly esteemed design competition that welcomes participants from all areas of the interior design and decorative items industry. This prestigious award provides an opportunity for visionary designers, innovative design agencies, leading homeware manufacturers, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and gain international recognition for their exceptional designs. By participating in the A' Design Award for Decorative Items and Homeware, entrants have the chance to receive well-deserved acknowledgment for their good design and contribute to the advancement of the industry through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, homeware industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view jury members, browse past laureates, and submit their projects at https://homewareaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here