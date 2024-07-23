Catvas by Livelyhood Ltd. Wins Iron A' Design Award in Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Category
Innovative Cat Scratching Board Transforms Destructive Behavior into Creative Process, Earning International RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Catvas by Livelyhood Ltd. as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative design of Catvas, a cat scratching board that transforms a typically destructive feline behavior into a creative and collaborative process between cats and their human companions.
Catvas addresses a common challenge faced by cat owners: the destructive scratching behavior that can damage furniture and belongings. By providing a specially designed double-layered fabric that gradually reveals a unique painting-like effect as cats scratch, Catvas offers a solution that not only satisfies the natural scratching instincts of cats but also creates a visually appealing and interactive experience for both cats and their owners.
The innovative design of Catvas sets it apart from traditional cat scratching boards. The multi-layered fabric, with a thinner top layer that is easily scratched, encourages cats to engage with the product while revealing an artistic pattern underneath. The replaced fabric panels serve as memorials, preserving the cat's traces of life in an artistic manner. Catvas is manufactured using mostly recyclable materials such as wood, aluminum, and fabric made from old cloths and mycorrhiza, ensuring eco-friendliness and reduced waste during production and transport.
The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Catvas signifies the potential for innovative pet care products to reshape the industry and inspire future designs. By challenging the notion of scratching behavior as purely destructive and transforming it into a creative outlet, Catvas demonstrates how thoughtful design can enhance the relationship between pets and their owners. This award serves as motivation for the Livelyhood Ltd. team to continue pushing the boundaries of pet care product design and creating solutions that benefit both animals and humans.
Catvas was designed by the talented team at Livelyhood Ltd., including Zhenyang Yan, Mingye Wang, Xuyang Zhang, and Xiaofang Li. Their expertise and dedication to crafting innovative pet care products have been instrumental in the success of Catvas.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Catvas design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=159966
About Livelyhood Ltd.
Livelyhood Ltd. is a China-based company dedicated to creating innovative pet care products that enrich the lives of both pets and their owners. With a focus on design excellence and sustainability, Livelyhood Ltd. strives to develop products that merge functionality, aesthetics, and eco-consciousness. The company's commitment to improving the well-being of animals and humans alike is reflected in their thoughtfully crafted designs.
About Livelyhood
Livelyhood is a pet product brand founded in 2023 in Shanghai, China. With a focus on creativity and innovation, Livelyhood offers a range of pet daily products, furniture, and services designed to enhance the lives of pets and their owners. The brand is committed to building a new pet-friendly lifestyle through design innovation and technological development, ensuring the well-being and happiness of both pets and their human companions.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through innovative solutions. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, dedication, and expertise of designers who contribute to the advancement of their respective fields, ultimately improving quality of life and fostering positive change in society.
The A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the pet care industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award provides a platform for visionary designers, innovative agencies, and forward-thinking brands to showcase their creativity and receive well-deserved recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants contribute to the advancement of the pet care industry, inspire future trends, and help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at: https://pinkdesignaward.com
