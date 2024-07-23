Tolentino calls for transparency in PH-China Ayungin Shoal resupply deal

Senate Majority Leader Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is urging the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to disclose to the public the contents of the provisional agreement recently announced between the Philippines and China for resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

"I take this opportunity to appeal to DFA Secretary Manalo to publicly disclose the contents of the provisional agreement signed between the Philippines and China. This deal should be transparent, and not shrouded in secrecy," said Tolentino, who also chairs the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

He added: "It is important that we are able to deliver food and medicine for our soldiers. While this deal can help de-escalate tensions, the government must also assure our people that our sovereignty was not compromised."