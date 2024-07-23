North West Legislature briefs media on opening of 7th Legislature and Premier’s Inaugural Address, 24 Jul

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will officially open the 7th North West Provincial Legislature wherein Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will deliver the Inaugural Address on Thursday, 25 July 2024 at the Mmabatho Stadium (Parking Lot) at 10h00.

All invited guests which include Speakers and Whips; sector representatives; Magosi; Mayors; Heads of Departments; representatives from Chapter 9 Institutions; Business Organisations; the Judiciary; State Owned Entities; some Ministers and Deputy Ministers and members of the media are advised to be seated by 09h00 as the precinct will be closed and no one will be allowed in the precinct after 09h00.

Invited Guests

Invited guests can start collecting their accreditation from Ms Selloane Maretele (082 822 2148) from Wednesday 24 July 2024. Accreditation for VIP can still be collected at the invitations help desk at the venue in the morning of the event (25 July 2024). They are also advised to bring their Identity Documents as no one will be allowed without it. ONLY invited guests and NOT the media will receive their accreditation at the invitations help desk on the morning of the event.

Road Closures

Roads around the government precinct in Mmabatho: Cnr Albert Luthuli and James Moroka Drive (06h00 – 13h00); Cnr James Moroka and Hector Peterson Drive (08h00 – 10h00) and Cnr. Stadium Road and James Moroka drive (08h00 – 10h00) will be controlled by traffic officials during the specified times.

Media Briefing

Members of the media are invited to attend a Pre-Official Opening of the 7th Legislature and Premier’s Inaugural Address Media Briefing Session scheduled as follows;

Date : Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Venue : Mmabatho Stadium Parking Lot (Media Centre)

Time : 14h00

The session is compulsory as a briefing on the rules of the chamber, do’s and don’ts will be outlined for all journalists that will cover the Official Opening of the 7th Legislature and Premier’s Inaugural Address.

The media should note the following:

Accreditation cards will be issued on Wednesday, 24 July 2024 from 14h00 until 16h00, at Mmabatho Stadium Parking Lot (Media Centre).

No accreditation will be issued after 16h00.

Only those that applied, have been screened and cleared will be accredited.

Identity Document must be produced when collecting an accreditation card.

Accreditation cards are not transferable.

Each individual must collect in person - no one will be allowed to collect for / on behalf of others.

All guests must proceed to the parking behind Mmabatho Convention Centre where there will be park and ride facilities to the venue (Mmabatho Stadium Parking lot).

No accreditation will be issued on Thursday - the day of the event.

Information on the parking arrangements will be shared during the Media briefing.

Vehicles that will be left at the parking lot of Mmabatho Convention Centre will be safeguarded by the SAPS.

For more information contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 or Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.