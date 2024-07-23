More than 3000 tonnes of waste tyres cleaned up in Albury

Over 3,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste tyres, which is equivalent to more than 70 B-double truckloads, have been cleaned up from a property near Albury Airport, after the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) last year secured a successful prosecution and fine in excess of half a million dollars for tyres dumped at the site.

The clean-up was conducted by Dahlsens Investments, who had the tyres illegally dumped on their land by their tenant.

NSW EPA Executive Director Operations, Jason Gordon said it’s a great result for the community.

“Last year we had a successful half a million-dollar prosecution against the company who dumped the tyres. Now we’ve made sure the tyres have been removed ensuring the safety of the community,” Mr Gordon said.

“Stockpiling tyres is dangerous and poses a significant fire hazard putting the community and environment at risk.

“All too frequently we find people being paid to take waste tyres from suppliers such as mechanics and tyre shops, and then illegally dumping them rather than disposing of them lawfully.

“These are serious matters, and we take strong action. Tyre suppliers and transporters have a responsibility to ensure waste tyres are transported to a facility that can lawfully receive them.

“Suppliers must make sure information on each movement of waste tyres is provided to us using the Integrated Waste Tracking Solution (IWTS) before they’ve left the premises.

“They need to ask their partners for proof tyres have been lawfully disposed of – either using the IWTS or with weighbridge dockets. Otherwise, they are aiding in damage to the environment.

“I would also like to thank Dahlsens for completing the clean-up. People need to know you’re ultimately responsible for what occurs on your property, even if you rent it to a third party.”