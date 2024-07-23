Small Cell 5G Network Market Size Envisioned to Reach $19.63 Billion with CAGR of 37.1% by 2030

Small Cell 5G Network Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small cell 5G network market was valued at $858 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,628 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.1%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. The mobile cellular industry in Asia-Pacific is rolling out diverse technical and commercial solutions with the arrival of small cells for 5G networks. This is a major factor driving the adoption of small cell 5G networks in this region. State-owned mobile operators in China such as China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom has invested in a 5G national action plan to orchestrate its industry R&D and deployment efforts through central government support. According to study published by the European Parliament, the overall investments are expected to be high and for long term, to 2030, with at least $30.76 billion per year.

The growth of the global small cell 5G network market is mainly driven by factors such as increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, and the emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band boost the growth of the global small cell 5G network market. Moreover, increase in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries fuels the market growth. However, concerns related to small cell backhaul and small cell deployment challenges are expected to hinder the small cell 5G network market growth. On the contrary, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and rise in preference for ultra-reliable, low-latency communications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the coming years.

Standalone small cells are primarily used in indoor wireless coverage solutions. However, non-standalone segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors driving the growth of non-standalone small cell 5G network market are rapid digital transformation among various industry verticals and increase in government initiatives for connected networks. Digital transformation has proliferated the demand for strong connectivity across various industries.

The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the global small cell 5G network market trend, owing to the fact that the government and private sectors in emerging countries are working together to speed up the development of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic. For instance, in Thailand, mobile network operators (MNO) are joining forces to provide 5G networks to hospitals. The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which is a special development zone of Thailand, mandates that 5G must cover approximately 50% of the area in 2020, which means that the equipment installation must commence this year in industrial areas. The size of the small cell 5G network market is estimated to grow from $858.00 million in 2020 to reach $19,628.00 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 37.1%. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be lower than pre-COVID-19 estimates.

Some of the key small cell 5G network industry players profiled in the report include Altiostar Networks, Inc., Aviat Networks, Inc., Baicells Technologies, Blinq Networks, Cambium Networks Corporation, Casa Systems, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Contela Inc., Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co., Ltd., IP.Access Ltd., Pctel, Qucell Inc., Radisys Corporation, and Radwin. This study includes market trends, small cell 5G network market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

