Hektar REIT’s Attractive Returns to Shareholders Recognised at Centurion Club Awards 2024

L-R: From Hektar management are Aida Zainuddin, Martin Chen, Nor Sabrina Halim, Sr ZulAzman Zulkifli, Lim Kek Siang and Muhammad Fahmi bin Rasni

Awarded Highest Returns to Shareholders Over Three Years under the REIT sector

(KLSE:5121)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. (“Hektar Asset Management”), the manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (“Hektar REIT”), is proud to announce that Hektar REIT has been awarded the Highest Returns to Shareholders Over Three Years under the Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) sector at The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club Awards 2024. This marks the second time Hektar REIT has been honoured by The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club, reaffirming the company's commitment to delivering substantial value to its stakeholders.

The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club Awards celebrate the achievements of Malaysia’s top-performing public-listed companies with a market capitalisation of under RM1 billion. The awards recognise companies that excel in various financial metrics, including profit growth, shareholder returns, and return on equity, over a three-year period.

Hektar REIT previously garnered the “Highest Return on Equity Over Three Years” Award at The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club 2019 Awards. This year, Hektar REIT's performance has once again been recognised for its exceptional ability to deliver consistently high returns to shareholders over the past three years. This accolade reflects the fruit of Hektar REIT's strategic initiatives, prudent financial management, and commitment to maximising shareholder value. This continued recognition underscores Hektar REIT's unwavering dedication to superior financial performance and strategic growth.

The Manager of Hektar Asset Management said, "We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged once again at The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club Awards. We will continue to strive for excellence in all our endeavours, ensuring sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders. Our focus remains on enhancing our asset portfolio and delivering attractive returns. This recognition is a testament to our strategic initiatives and the unwavering support of our stakeholders."

Together at the event were key members of Hektar Asset Management, including Sr ZulAzman Zulkifli, Interim Non-Executive Chairman; Nor Sabrina Halim, Chief Operating Officer; Lim Kek Siang, Senior General Manager of Finance; Martin Chen, General Manager of Legal & Corporate Affair; Muhammad Fahmi bin Rasni, Senior Manager of Business Strategy and Aida Zainuddin, Manager of Risk & Assurance.

Moving forward, Hektar REIT is focused on executing asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs) to improve its current assets, particularly Subang Parade, which includes repositioning and welcoming new tenants. Additionally, smaller AEIs are planned for other assets to extract and maximise their value, enhancing customer experience and satisfaction. Ultimately, Hektar REIT aims to derive more value from its assets and continuously deliver attractive and sustainable returns to its unitholders.

Hektar REIT recently announced the completion of its first acquisition of non-retail asset, Kolej Yayasan Saad Melaka which gives an average yield of 8.0% throughout the 30-year lease tenure. The REIT also aims to double its portfolio size to RM3.0 billion by 2027.