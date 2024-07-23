[Latest] Global Epigenetics Diagnostic Market Size/Share Worth USD 41.6 Billion by 2033 at a 14.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Epigenetics Diagnostic Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 41.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bio-Techne., Promega Corporation, GeneTex Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eisai Co Ltd. (Japan), Novartis AG, Abcam plc, Diagenode s.a., Active Motif Inc., Zymo Research Corporation., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cellcentric, Syndax, New England Biolabs, Epizyme, Inc., Domainex, Agilent Technologies Inc. & Others

Austin, TX, USA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Epigenetics Diagnostic Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables, Kits, Reagents), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Epigenetics Diagnostic Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 41.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Epigenetics Diagnostic Market: Overview

Epigenetics diagnostics involves identifying and analyzing modifications to DNA and associated proteins that regulate gene expression, providing insights into disease development, progression, and personalized treatment strategies, and enhancing precision medicine approaches.

A significant global trend in epigenetics diagnostics is the increasing focus on personalized medicine and precision healthcare. Epigenetics, which explores how external factors influence gene expression without altering DNA sequences, provides valuable insights into individual variations in disease susceptibility, progression, and response to treatment.

As a result, there is a growing demand for epigenetics-based diagnostic tools that can tailor medical interventions to each patient’s unique molecular profile. This trend is driving the development of advanced epigenetics technologies, such as DNA methylation profiling, histone modification analysis, and non-coding RNA expression assays, to enable more accurate disease detection, prognosis, and treatment selection.

Additionally, the integration of epigenetics data with other omics disciplines, such as genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, is enhancing our understanding of complex diseases and paving the way for personalized therapeutic approaches on a global scale.

By product type, the reagents segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A notable trend in reagents is the shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly formulations, driven by increasing awareness of the ecological impact of chemical processes in research and industry.

By technology, the DNA methylation segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A prominent trend in DNA methylation research involves its role as a biomarker for disease diagnosis and prognosis, facilitating personalized medicine approaches and targeted therapeutic interventions.

By application, the oncology segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In oncology, there’s a notable trend towards precision medicine, leveraging Epigenetics Diagnostic approaches for personalized treatment strategies, immunotherapy advancements, targeted therapies, liquid biopsy diagnostics, and integration of AI for data analysis and decision support.

In North America, a prominent trend in Epigenetics Diagnostic research involves the integration of diverse omics data sets, enabling comprehensive analysis of biological systems and advancing precision medicine and personalized healthcare approaches.

Illumina Inc. (Illumina) provides genomic sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis in the areas of molecular diagnostics, translational and consumer genomics, and cancer.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 41.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 14.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Epigenetics Diagnostic market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Epigenetics Diagnostic industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Epigenetics Diagnostic Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Epigenetics Diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Epigenetics Diagnostic market in 2023 with a market share of 41.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America has an advanced healthcare infrastructure and a dynamic research ecosystem, which promotes innovation and development in epigenetic diagnostic technology. Leading academic and research organizations, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, are all actively investigating epigenetic mechanisms and their implications for illness detection and therapy.

The vast patient population in North America, combined with the rising frequency of chronic diseases that include cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, creates a significant demand for accurate and timely diagnostic tools.

Epigenetics diagnostics have the potential to improve disease detection, prognosis, and individualized treatment techniques, which aligns with the region’s focus on precision medicine. Moreover, favourable government initiatives and funding support for genomics and personalized medicine research have accelerated the use of epigenetic diagnostics in North America.

Browse the full “Epigenetics Diagnostic Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables, Kits, Reagents), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epigenetics-diagnostic-market/

List of the prominent players in the Epigenetics Diagnostic Market:

Bio-Techne. (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

GeneTex Inc. (U.S.)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Eisai Co Ltd. (Japan)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Abcam plc (U.K.)

Diagenode s.a. (U.S.)

Active Motif Inc. (U.S.)

Zymo Research Corporation. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Cellcentric (Germany)

Syndax (U.S.)

New England Biolabs (U.S.)

Epizyme, Inc. (U.S.)

Domainex (U.K.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Others

The Epigenetics Diagnostic Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Enzymes

Instruments and Consumables

Kits

Reagents

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Others

By Application

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Developmental Biology

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

