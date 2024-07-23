Press release

Nokia and eir to extend IP collaboration to support growing customer base for new services across Ireland

New 400/800GE IP backbone to support growth in data traffic from eir’s fixed and mobile subscribers.

eir will use Nokia’s service router platform powered by its latest in-house FP5 routing silicon for greater capacity, power efficiency and security.

23 July 2024

Dublin, Ireland: eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications company, and Nokia today announced the extension of its IP collaboration to support the evolving needs and expectations of its customers with access to world-class technology and connectivity solutions.

The agreement will see eir introduce the latest 400/800GE IP backbone for larger capacity to meet future traffic growth and Nokia’s 7750 Service Router, powered by Nokia’s in-house routing silicon, FP5, for greater flexibility, power efficiency and security. This move will support eir’s commitment to provide the most reliable and unparalleled connectivity and service to every corner of Ireland.

Fergal McCann, Chief Technology Officer at eir, said: “This announcement further supports our strategy to ‘Connect for a Better Ireland’, enabling access to the latest technology and fastest speeds and to grow our network capacity to meet continued customer and traffic growth. eir is delighted to continue to grow its collaboration with Nokia for IP Network Infrastructure delivering future-proof and highly reliable network technology for our customers.”

Phil Siveter, CEO, UK and Ireland at Nokia, said: “eir has been a strategic customer for Nokia’s Network Infrastructure business for many years with our IP collaboration starting more than 15 years ago. We are delighted to extend our reach to include our latest IP routing technology and solutions to further support eir’s commitment to the quality of its services across Ireland now and in the future.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Eir

eir is the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland with approximately 2 million customers. eir has the most extensive telecommunications network in Ireland both in terms of capacity and geographic reach. The Group provides a comprehensive range of advanced voice, data, broadband and TV services to the residential, small business, enterprise, and government markets. eir's mobile division operates under the eir Mobile and GoMo brands. In addition, the wholesale division, open eir, is the largest wholesale operator in Ireland, providing products and services, across a range of regulated and unregulated markets.

