Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hyperbaric oxygen therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.98 billion in 2023 to $4.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcers, increased awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy benefits, advancements in medical technology, insurance coverage and reimbursement policies, and growth in the diabetic population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing incidence of soft tissue radio necrosis and carbon monoxide poisoning, increased healthcare expenditure, the expansion of applications in aesthetic medicine, the rising aging population, and research and development in hyperbaric medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Market

The rise in diabetes prevalence is expected to propel the growth of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy market going forward. Diabetes refers to a group of chronic metabolic disorders characterized by high blood sugar levels over a prolonged period of time. Diabetes is increasing due to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, obesity, and genealogy. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is used in the treatment of diabetes-related complications, particularly diabetic foot ulcers and other non-healing wounds.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy market include Healogics LLC, SOS Medical Group Ltd., Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Sechrist Industries Inc., BioBarica Profesionales, Perry Baromedical Corporation, Shanghai Baobang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Hyperbaric Modular Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy market are developing innovative products, such as hyperbaric chambers, to better serve customers with advanced features. Hyperbaric chambers are specialized medical devices that create a pressurized environment to administer hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), allowing patients to breathe pure oxygen and enhance oxygen delivery to body tissues.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Topical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices

2) By Application: Wound Healing, Decompression Sickness, Infection Treatment, Gas Embolism, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Market Definition

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber or room. It is used to treat a variety of medical conditions, including decompression sickness (the bends), carbon monoxide poisoning, non-healing wounds, radiation injuries, and certain infections.

