Ponder Launches Beta Swapping, Bridging Across 20+ Chains, and Community Race Airdrop with $15K Prize Pool

Ponder, a comparison engine for all things Web3, announced its Beta launch. The platform has over 20 networks already integrated into its engine, including Ethereum, Avalanche, Linea, Scroll, and Arbitrum. Its list of integrated chains and protocols is constantly increasing with reputable names. The team announced a Community Race Airdrop to celebrate the historic launch, engaging its community into a fun and rewarding contest featuring five of the project's early partners, Lumia, Swing, Quickswap, Hybrid, and Everclear.





Ponder aims to fill a gap in the Web3 market as a cutting-edge comparison engine. The platform lets users quickly find the best rates for multiple Web3 services, such as swapping, staking, and bridging. Users can compare providers and make informed decisions via a user-friendly interface.

Ponder Beta: Swap & Bridge Simplified

Ponder's Beta launch enables seamless asset swapping and bridging across multiple blockchain networks. Users can compare swap and bridging rates on popular chains such as Ethereum, Avalanche, Linea, Scroll, and Arbitrum. Moreover, it integrates several decentralized crypto exchanges and bridges to facilitate asset swapping for all users. In its upcoming phases, Ponder will provide staking, lending, borrowing, non-EVM blockchains, RWA, NFT marketplaces, and various DeFi services.

Ponder employs a unique off-chain AI model based on Llama3 and Mistral to identify the best opportunities and simplify access to Web3 services for everyone. Its engine aims to unite all blockchain types (EVM and non-EVM) within a universal framework. This approach tackles liquidity fragmentation while maintaining adaptability and interoperability across all platforms and chains. Also, it has a scalable design that is increasing efficiently despite growing demand. More importantly, it prioritizes security via a stateless system that never stores user data.

The Community Race Airdrop

Ponder is currently organizing a Community Race Airdrop in collaboration with five early adopter partners: Lumia, Swing, Quickswap, Hybrid, and Everclear. This event has a prize pool of $15,000 and inaugurates the Beta launch, engaging participants to earn points via social media tasks, platform activities, and daily rewards.

Ponder incentivizes the most active participants with higher earning odds. Simply put, the more active you are, the higher you'll climb the leaderboard, increasing your chances of winning. Choose a team from Ponder’s five partners and contribute to their success. The team with the most points at the end gets bonus prizes for everyone who supported them.

You can learn more about Ponder’s first-ever Community Race Airdrop here.

About Ponder

Ponder started developing in 2023 with the mission to address multiple user concerns in the Web3 space. It provides an all-in-one comparison engine, saving users the time they would spend tab surfing across various platforms. Also, it delivers efficient information in one intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface. More importantly, it draws inspiration from the founders' frustrating experience with Web3, which often involves scattered information, overpaying for hidden fees, and overwhelming choices. Ponder takes the opposite approach, simplifying the decision-making process.

Following the Beta launch, the Ponder team is now focusing on developing the project according to its ambitious roadmap. The development plan includes the launch of TGE, Governance, account and gamification profiles, EigenLayer Restaking, DeFi Opportunities, and RWA Markets in 2024. Other releases should follow next year, including a memecoin portal, NFTs, DePIN, and wallet comparisons.

