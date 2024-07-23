Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial vacuum pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.23 billion in 2023 to $5.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of the semiconductor industry, expansion of the automotive industry, increasing applications in the oil and gas sector, rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry, adoption of vacuum pumps in food and beverage processing, expansion of the chemical industry, and utilization of vacuum pumps in energy and power generation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial vacuum pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector, adoption of vacuum pumps in emerging markets, focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, and expansion of vacuum pump applications in aerospace and defense.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market

The growth in semiconductor manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the industrial vacuum pump market going forward. A semiconductor refers to a material with electrical conductivity between a conductor and an insulator, used extensively in electronic devices to control current flow. The rise of semiconductor manufacturing facilities is due to growing demand for electronic devices, technological advancements, and the Internet of Things (IoT) expansion. Industrial vacuum pumps are essential in semiconductor manufacturing processes for creating and maintaining vacuum environments critical for various fabrication steps, such as deposition, etching, and wafer handling.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial vacuum pumps market include Atlas Copco AB, Agilent Technologies Inc., GEA Group AG, MANN+HUMMEL Group, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Edwards Vacuum Limited, Busch Vacuum Solutions Inc., Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Tuthill Corporation, Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum GmbH, Leybold GmbH.

Major companies operating in the industrial vacuum pump market are focusing on developing advanced vacuum pumps, such as ready-to-plug vacuum pumps, to streamline installation processes and enhance operational efficiency. Ready-to-plug vacuum pumps are pre-assembled, fully configured units designed for immediate installation and use, ensuring quick and efficient deployment in various applications.

Segments:

1) By Type: Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Reciprocating Vacuum Pumps, Kinetic Vacuum Pumps, Dynamic Pumps, Specialized Vacuum Pumps

2) By Application: Reaction Process, Drying Process, Distillation Process, Crystallization Process

3) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Energy And Power, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Semiconductor, Oil And Gas, Automotive, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the industrial vacuum pumps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the industrial vacuum pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Definition

Industrial vacuum pumps refer to devices used to create a vacuum by removing gas molecules from a sealed volume, thus reducing the pressure within the space. These pumps are designed to handle different vacuum ranges, from low to ultra-high vacuum each suited for specific industrial requirements. Their primary function is to ensure efficient and reliable vacuum generation for processes that require controlled atmospheric conditions?.

Industrial Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial vacuum pumps market size, industrial vacuum pumps market drivers and trends, industrial vacuum pumps market major players, industrial vacuum pumps competitors' revenues, industrial vacuum pumps market positioning, and industrial vacuum pumps market growth across geographies. The industrial vacuum pumps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



