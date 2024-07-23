Liquid Handling Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid handling systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.09 billion in 2023 to $4.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing biotech and pharmaceutical industries, the growing number of clinical trials, high growth potential in emerging markets, and the growing number of initiatives and research activities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liquid handling systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investment in drug development and research, increasing demand for high-throughput screening, increasing focus on drug discovery, and introduction of advanced solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Liquid Handling Systems Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16110&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Liquid Handling Systems Market

The rising adoption of personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the liquid handling systems market. Personalized medicine refers to an approach to healthcare that customizes medical treatment and interventions for individual patients based on their unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. The adoption of personalized medicine is growing with a need for genomic research, technology, and data analytics. Personalized medicine enhances liquid handling systems by enabling precise dispensing of reagents and samples tailored to individual patient profiles, optimizing workflows, and improving accuracy in sample preparation and analysis for diagnostics and therapeutics.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-handling-systems-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liquid handling systems market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Mettler-Toledo International, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Integra Biosciences AG, Eppendorf, Tecan Trading AG, Promega Corporation, Metrohm A.G.

Major companies operating in the liquid handling systems market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as automated liquid handling platforms, to enhance their position in the market. Automated liquid handling platforms are essential tools in modern laboratories, helping to increase efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility in liquid handling tasks while freeing up researchers' time for more complex analyses and experiments.

Segments:

1) By Type: Manual Liquid Handling, Automated Liquid Handling, Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

2) By Product: Automated Workstations, Pipettes, Dispensers, Burettes, Other Products

3) By Application: Drug Discovery, Cancer And Genomics Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry, Contract Research Organization, Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the liquid handling systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liquid handling systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liquid Handling Systems Market Definition

Liquid handling systems refer to the equipment and technologies used to transfer, dispense, and manipulate liquids in various volumes, typically in scientific, industrial, and laboratory settings. Liquid handling systems are used to ensure precise and accurate handling of liquids, which are used in fields such as biology, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics.

Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid handling systems market size, liquid handling systems market drivers and trends, liquid handling systems market major players, liquid handling systems competitors' revenues, liquid handling systems market positioning, and liquid handling systems market growth across geographies. The liquid handling systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-biopsy-global-market-report

Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bulk-liquid-global-market-report

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-ring-vacuum-pumps-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293