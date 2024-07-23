Leukotriene Modifiers Global Market 2024 To Reach $28.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

Leukotriene Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Leukotriene Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leukotriene modifiers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.04 billion in 2023 to $22.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing impact of regulatory approvals, rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of leukotriene modifiers, expiration of patents for certain leukotriene modifier drugs allowed for the entry of generic versions, expansion of indications for leukotriene modifiers, growing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The leukotriene modifiers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to significant growth opportunities in emerging markets due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable incomes shift towards personalized medicine, increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, ongoing research and development efforts focused on novel drug candidates and formulations, and anticipated changes in regulatory frameworks.

Growth Driver Of The Leukotriene Modifiers Market

The rising incidence of asthma and allergic conditions is expected to propel the growth of the leukotriene modifier market going forward. Asthma and allergic conditions refer to a group of disorders characterized by hypersensitivity reactions of the immune system to various allergens, resulting in inflammation and other symptoms. The increasing incidence of asthma and allergic conditions can be attributed to increased exposure to pollutants, rising temperatures, changing weather patterns, and higher population density. Leukotriene modifiers help manage and alleviate symptoms of asthma and allergic conditions while also improving overall respiratory function, reducing inflammation, and providing a safer and more effective treatment option for patients with chronic respiratory issues.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the leukotriene modifiers market include Merck And Co., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hetero Drugs Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Major companies operating in the leukotriene modifier market are focusing on developing generic formulations, such as extended-release (ER) tablets, to expand their portfolios and cater to the growing demand for more convenient and effective treatments. Generic extended-release (ER) tablets are pharmaceutical formulations of medications designed to release their active ingredients gradually over an extended period, typically offering convenience and improved dosing schedules compared to immediate-release formulations.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Montelukast, Zafirlukast, Zileuton ER, Zileuton

2) By Form: Tablets, Chewable Tablets, Oral Granules

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the leukotriene modifiers market in 2023. The regions covered in the leukotriene modifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Leukotriene Modifiers Market Definition

Leukotriene modifiers refer to a class of medications used to manage and treat allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and asthma. They work by blocking the action or production of leukotrienes, which are chemicals in the body that contribute to inflammation, bronchoconstriction (narrowing of the airways), and mucus production associated with these conditions. By inhibiting leukotrienes, these medications help reduce symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, and nasal congestion.

