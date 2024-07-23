Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital acquired infections testing kits market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.35 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in increased hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increased aging population and increased number of surgeries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hospital acquired infections testing kits market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increase in chronic diseases, a rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing government support will drive the growth.

Growth Driver Of The Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market

The rising number of healthcare settings is expected to propel the growth of the hospital acquired infections testing kits market going forward. In a healthcare setting, various healthcare facilities and services are available, including acute care hospitals, urgent care centers, rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities, collectively offering comprehensive healthcare solutions. Hospital acquired infections testing kits are vital tools for detecting and preventing nosocomial infections, enhancing patient safety in healthcare facilities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hospital acquired infections testing kits market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., STERIS PLC, QIAGEN, Meridian Bioscience Inc., BioMérieux SA, Metall Zug (Belimed Group), Innovaccer, JD Health, CISCO Systems Inc., GE Healthcare.

The diagnostic tests involved in diagnosing HAIs such as flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, near-infrared spectroscopy, and nucleic acid-based technologies are advancing in technologies, providing more accurate data. There has been a significant advancement in mass spectrometers, which quantifies known materials, and identifies unknown compounds within a sample.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables And Reagents, Instruments

2) By Test Type: Pneumonia Infection, Urinary Track Infection, Blood Stream Associated Infection, Surgical Site Infection, MRSA infection, Others

3) By Pathogen Type: Viral, Bacterial, Fungal

4) By Application: Drug Resistance Testing, Disease Testing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global hospital-acquired infections testing kits market share. The regions covered in the hospital acquired infections testing kits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Definition

The hospital-acquired infection testing kits are tools used to check the infections people get while in a healthcare facility. Hospital-acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and Clostridium difficile.

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital acquired infections testing kits market size, hospital acquired infections testing kits market drivers and trends, hospital acquired infections testing kits market major players, hospital acquired infections testing kits competitors' revenues, hospital acquired infections testing kits market positioning, and hospital acquired infections testing kits market growth across geographies. The hospital acquired infections testing kits market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

