LED Driver For Lighting Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LED driver for lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.20 billion in 2023 to $25.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency regulations, government initiatives and subsidies, growing awareness of environmental issues, and urbanization and infrastructure development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The LED driver for lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $54.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising proliferation of electronic devices, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting, rising adoption of smart systems, and growing adoption in automotive lighting.

Growth Driver Of The LED Driver For Lighting Market

The rising number of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the LED driver for lighting market. There is an increase in need of vehicles due to population growth, urbanization, increased economic activity, and improved accessibility to vehicles through affordability and financing options. LED drivers are crucial for vehicles as it regulate the power to LED lights, ensuring consistent operation, protecting against voltage fluctuations, extending lifespan, and enabling dimming or brightness control features.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the LED driver for lighting market include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Analog Devices Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, ams AG, Hubbell Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd.

Major companies in the LED driver for lighting market are focusing on developing advanced technologies, such as IoT-integrated LED lighting systems, to improve energy efficiency, control, and connectivity in lighting systems. IoT-integrated LED lighting systems are lighting solutions that combine energy-efficient LED technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

Segments:

1) By Luminaire Type: Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules, Other Luminaire Types

2) By Driving Method: Constant Current LED Driver, Constant Voltage LED Driver

3) By End Use: Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Outdoor And Traffic Lighting, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the LED driver for lighting market in 2023. The regions covered in the LED driver for lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

LED Driver For Lighting Market Definition

An LED (light-emitting diode) driver for lighting is a device that regulates the power to an LED or a string of LEDs. It converts higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current to power the LEDs. LED drivers are essential for the proper operation and longevity of LEDs, ensuring they receive the correct voltage and current. The purpose these light is to provide efficient and stable power to LEDs, enabling them to produce light effectively and consistently.

LED Driver For Lighting Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The LED Driver For Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on LED driver for lighting market size, LED driver for lighting market drivers and trends, LED driver for lighting market major players, LED driver for lighting competitors' revenues, LED driver for lighting market positioning, and LED driver for lighting market growth across geographies. The LED driver for lighting market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

