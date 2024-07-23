SeaLead Announces Board of Directors, and Global Chief Executive Officer to Propel Growth
SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, today announced a series of strategic appointments at a time of continued growth and expansion in strategic regions, having achieved its operational goals both in terms of business performance and financial results, and increased its market share through expansion of new routes and connections in the container shipping markets regionally and globally.
SeaLead has appointed a five-member Board of Directors to provide strategic guidance and oversee the company's ambitious growth plans. The Board brings a wealth of expertise, with a combined 180 years of industry experience, a testament to the calibre of its leadership. The board consists of:
• Mr. SC Chan, Chairman
• Mr. Joachim Schlotfeldt, Board Member (non-executive)
• Mr. Kim Young So, Board Member (non-executive)
• Capt. Subhangshu Dutt, Board Member (non-executive)
• Mr. Martin Kaalund, Board Member (non-executive)
At the inaugural meeting of the Board of Directors, two resolutions were passed: Mr. SC Chan has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Suleyman Avci as Global Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Chan is a seasoned maritime executive with over 35 years of industry experience. He started his career at sea and qualified as a master mariner in 1987, before joining OOCL where he held various positions, including the role of Regional Managing Director of OOCL Singapore. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of China Sonangol Group, which operated across a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, industrial infrastructure, mining, real estate, commodities, and transportation.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. SC Chan, Chairman, SeaLead said; "I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for SeaLead. With our renewed focus and strategic direction, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."
Speaking on the appointment of the Board of Directors, Mr. SC Chan added, "We are privileged to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals to our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the global shipping industry. This diverse and experienced board will play a crucial role in guiding SeaLead towards sustainable growth."
Mr. Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer of SeaLead, brings over three decades of industry experience. Prior to joining SeaLead as Vice President of Global Trade Management and Managing Director for Europe and Mediterranean, he held several senior leadership roles, including Managing Director of Arkas Line, Chief Business Development Officer at Arkas Group, and Chief Operating Officer at MAS Shipping in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Commenting on his new role, Mr. Suleyman Avci said; "I look forward to taking SeaLead into its next chapter of growth, leveraging our robust financial position and strategic partnerships to continue our expansion into strategic regions, build strong teams under capable leadership, and strategically timing our investments to enhance our asset base.”
As part of its commitment to growth, SeaLead has inaugurated a new office in its Singapore headquarters. The move provides a modern, collaborative environment that reflects the company's forward-thinking approach and accommodates its expanding team.
"Our new office marks an important step for SeaLead." Mr. Avci added. "It will serve as a central hub for our global operations, encouraging creativity and collaboration among our team."
The recent ownership change to Eurasia Capital, HCP Investments, Access Capital Funds, and Saral Incorp. VCC SubFund, has significantly strengthened SeaLead's financial position and strategic outlook, providing SeaLead with enhanced governance structures, access to global capital markets for strategic investments, and deep industry knowledge and expertise.
Amid an ever-evolving shipping industry landscape, SeaLead is well-equipped to meet growing customer needs with a strong management team, backed by a solid financial position, and state-of-the-art facilities, maintaining high standards of service, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
