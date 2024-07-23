K-12 Textbook Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

K-12 Textbook Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-12 textbook market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $130.95 billion in 2023 to $161.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to major legislative changes and educational reforms, the rise of standardized testing, government investments and grants for education, increased spending on education, and increasing student populations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K-12 textbook market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $379.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the introduction of digital learning tools and e-books, the move towards STEM education, the increasing adoption of digital textbooks, the growing demand for customized and personalized learning experiences, and the rising demand for supplemental educational materials.

Growth Driver Of The K-12 Textbook Market

The increasing demand for educational services is expected to propel the growth of the K-12 textbook market going forward. Educational services refer to services provided by certain public or private establishments to train or provide instruction-based learning on any subject to students or other individuals. The rapid pace of technological change requires individuals to acquire new skills and knowledge continually. This creates a need for lifelong learning opportunities, such as vocational training, development courses, and online education. K-12 textbooks are often developed in alignment with state or national educational standards, ensuring the content meets the prescribed learning objectives and expectations for each grade level.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K-12 textbook market include Pearson plc, Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley And Sons Inc., Stride Inc., Scholastic Corporation, Cengage Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education.

Major companies operating in the K–12 textbook market are focused on developing curated resources to support English language arts (ELA) instruction in K-12 classrooms and gain a competitive edge. Curated resources refer to educational materials that have been carefully selected, organized, and presented to support teaching and learning in K-12 classrooms.

Segments:

1) By Form: Printed Textbooks, Online Or Digital Textbooks

2) By School levels: Primary, Secondary, Upper Secondary

3) By Distribution Channel: Educational Institutes, Brick-and-Mortar Store, Online Retail

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the K-12 textbook market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the K-12 textbook market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K-12 Textbook Market Definition

K–12 textbooks are educational materials designed for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, providing structured content across various subjects and grade levels. These resources serve as essential tools for teachers to deliver curriculum-aligned instruction, covering topics ranging from mathematics and science to language arts and social studies, supporting students' academic development and learning.

