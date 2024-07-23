K-12 Private Education Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

K-12 Private Education Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-12 private education market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.14 billion in 2023 to $7.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to large student population, increased number of expatriates, increased demand for English-language education, increased disposable income among customers, surge in government initiatives for promoting education.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K-12 private education market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising need for quality education, increasing awareness about the advantages of private education, growing income levels of families that can afford private education, high level of parental involvement in private schools, growing demand for international education.

Growth Driver Of The K-12 Private Education Market

The rising demand for online education is expected to propel the K-12 private education market going forward. Online education refers to delivering educational content and instruction via the internet. The demand for online education is rising due to its flexibility, accessibility, and quality of remote learning options, technological advancements, and evolving learning needs. K-12 private education provides personalized, data-driven, and engaging ways to measure and support student learning, ensuring that students receive a high-quality education regardless of the learning environment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K-12 private education market include EF Education First, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., Scholastic Inc., GEMS Education, Nord Anglia Education Ltd., TAL Education Group, McGraw-Hill Education, Cognita, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Hurix Systems Pvt. Ltd., Taaleem, Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., Mosaica Education Inc.

Major companies operating in the K-12 private education market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as K-12 student success platforms to enhance personalized learning, track student progress, and provide data-driven insights for continuous improvement in academic outcomes. K-12 student success platforms are comprehensive digital tools designed to support student learning, engagement, and achievement from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Segments:

1) By Method: Blended And Instructor-Led Training, Computer And Web-Based Training, Text books And Self-Study Material, Video And Audio Recording, Simulation-Based training, Other Methods

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Service Providers: Ed-Tech companies, Educational Institutions, Online Courses, Other Service Providers

4) By Application: Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the K-12 private education market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the K-12 private education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K-12 Private Education Market Definition

K-12 private education refers to providing primary and secondary education by privately owned institutions, typically funded through tuition fees, donations, and endowments rather than government funding. These institutions offer educational programs spanning kindergarten through 12th grade and may include various educational philosophies, curricula, and approaches tailored to the needs and preferences of students and families.

