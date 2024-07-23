Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.74 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.8%

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiplex biomarker imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.44 billion in 2023 to $0.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the high incidence of cancer, the need for precise diagnostic tools, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increase in the aging population, and the shift towards personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The multiplex biomarker imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, increased research and development activities, increasing clinical trials, the need for high throughput screening methods in drug discovery, and supportive regulatory frameworks and guidelines.

Growth Driver Of The Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the multiplex biomarker imaging market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-lasting health conditions that persist or recur over time, often with complex causes, multiple risk factors, and long latency periods. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is attributed to several factors, including the rapid aging of the population, improved case finding and detection, better treatment and management of diseases, and changes in lifestyle and environmental risk factors. Multiplex biomarker imaging is utilized in chronic disease management for comprehensive analysis and characterization of disease progression and treatment response.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the multiplex biomarker imaging market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Carl Zeiss AG, Illumina Inc, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Bruker Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH.

Major companies operating in the multiplex biomarker imaging market are focusing on providing innovative slides, such as automated slide loaders, to provide advanced imaging solutions and better serve customers. Automated slide loaders streamline sample handling, reducing hands-on time and enhancing throughput, which is crucial for high-volume multiplex biomarker imaging experiments.

Segments:

1) By Component Type: Instruments, Software, Services

2) By Imaging Techniques: Immuno Fluorescence (IF) Assay, Tissue Microarray (TMA) Assay, Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Assay, Fluorescent In The Situ Hybridization (FISH) Assay, Toponome Imaging System (TIS)

3) By Application: Drug Safety, Oncology Studies, Genetic Characterization Studies

4) By End User: Research Institutes Government And Private, Clinical Labs, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the multiplex biomarker imaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multiplex biomarker imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Definition

Multiplex biomarker imaging is a technique that allows for the simultaneous detection and analysis of multiple biomarkers within a single sample, enabling the visualization of complex biological processes and molecular profiles. This method uses advanced imaging technologies to map the spatial distribution of biomarkers within tissues, providing detailed insights into cellular interactions and microenvironments.

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multiplex biomarker imaging market size, multiplex biomarker imaging market drivers and trends, multiplex biomarker imaging market major players, multiplex biomarker imaging competitors' revenues, multiplex biomarker imaging market positioning, and multiplex biomarker imaging market growth across geographies. The multiplex biomarker imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

