K-12 Online Education Global Market 2024 To Reach $285.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.6%

K-12 Online Education Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s K-12 Online Education Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-12 online education market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $103.42 billion in 2023 to $126.52billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced engagement, increased accessibility, rise of mobile learning, improved teacher training, increased parental involvement.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K-12 online education market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $285.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for personalized learning, cost-effective, flexibility in scheduling, growing demand for stem education, growing demand for online tutoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global K-12 Online Education Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16101&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The K-12 Online Education Market

The growing significance of digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the K-12 online education market going forward. Digitalization is converting information, data, or physical objects into a digital format that computers can quickly process, store, and transmit. The growing significance of digitalization is due to increased brand awareness and visibility, enhanced customer engagement, improved customer support, and cost-effective marketing. K-12 online education catalyzes the digitalization of education by harnessing technology to enhance teaching and learning processes, promote accessibility and inclusivity, and prepare students for success in the digital age.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/k-12-online-education-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K-12 online education market include Pearson Plc, Bright Horizons, Stride Inc., Scholastic Inc., Cengage Inc., GEMS Education, TAL Education Group, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, GoStudent, Chegg, Blackboard, Cognita, BYJU's, Instructure Inc., Amplify, Great Minds, Duolingo.

Major companies operating in the K-12 online education market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as K-12 Artificial Intelligence (AI) based courses, to stay ahead of the curve and equip students and educators with the skills necessary for the future. K-12 Artificial Intelligence (AI) based courses are educational programs designed to introduce students from kindergarten through 12th grade to artificial intelligence's concepts, applications, and implications.

Segments:

1) By Components: Solutions, Services

2) By Grade: Kindergarten, Elementary, Middle School, High School

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Platform: Gamification, Mobile, Tablet, Laptops Or Chrome Books, Big Data And Analytics, LMS Or Virtual Learning Environments, Other Platforms

5) By End User: Schools, Individuals, Private Tutors

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the K-12 online education market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the K-12 online education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K-12 Online Education Market Definition

K-12 online education refers to delivering educational content and instruction for kindergarten through 12th-grade students via the internet or digital platforms. It involves using technology to facilitate learning outside of traditional classroom settings, allowing students to access lessons, assignments, and interactive activities from anywhere with an internet connection.

K-12 Online Education Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The K-12 Online Education Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on K-12 online education market size, K-12 online education market drivers and trends, K-12 online education market major players, K-12 online education competitors' revenues, K-12 online education market positioning, and K-12 online education market growth across geographies. The K-12 online education market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Educational Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-services-global-market-report

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/education-and-learning-analytics-global-market-report

Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/learning-and-education-toys-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293