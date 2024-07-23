Microbial Identification Methods Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Microbial Identification Methods Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Microbial Identification Methods Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microbial identification methods market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.74 billion in 2023 to $5.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increased funding for research and development in diagnostics, increased focus on infection control measures in healthcare facilities, increased food safety concerns, and rising demand for microbial identification methods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The microbial identification methods market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for rapid microbiology testing, developments in microbial studies, growing adoption of automated systems, rising disposable incomes, and increasing government initiatives for food safety.

Growth Driver Of The Microbial Identification Methods Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the microbial identification methods market going forward. Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by harmful agents (pathogens) entering the body, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. The major infectious diseases are HIV/AIDS (human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), tuberculosis, malaria, and more. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases can be attributed to antimicrobial resistance, climate change, and population growth. Microbial identification methods are crucial for diagnosing, treating, and preventing infectious diseases by providing detailed information about the pathogens causing an infection, enabling healthcare professionals to make informed decisions regarding patient care.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the microbial identification methods market include Merck KGaA, Sumitomo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the microbial identification methods market focus on developing innovative solutions, such as mycobacteria and fungi IVD solutions, to strengthen their position in the market. Mycobacteria and fungi in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions refer to a range of products and technologies designed to detect, identify, and characterize mycobacterial and fungal pathogens in clinical specimens.

Segments:

1) By Method: Genotypic, Phenotypic, Proteotypic

2) By Type: Bacterial Identification System, Microbial Enumeration System, Bacterial Resistance Identification Systems, Microbiology Analyzer, Other Type

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Food Testing Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the microbial identification methods market in 2023. The regions covered in the microbial identification methods market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Microbial Identification Methods Market Definition

Microbial identification methods are systematic approaches and laboratory techniques employed to determine the identity and characteristics of microorganisms by analyzing their phenotypic (observable traits) and genotypic (genetic) properties. These methods are crucial for diagnosing infectious diseases, monitoring food and water safety, studying microbial ecology, and developing effective treatments or preventive measures against pathogenic microorganisms.

Microbial Identification Methods Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microbial Identification Methods Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microbial identification methods market size, microbial identification methods market drivers and trends, microbial identification methods market major players, microbial identification methods competitors' revenues, microbial identification methods market positioning, and microbial identification methods market growth across geographies. The microbial identification methods market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

