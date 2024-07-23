FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Hawarden Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on July 21 at 6:29 p.m. PDT / 9:29 p.m. EDT to assist the state of California in combating the Hawarden Fire burning in Riverside County.

On July 21, the state of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 1,500 homes in and around the city of Riverside, with a population of 314,000. All the threatened homes are primary residences; none are secondary residences.

The fire started on July 21, 2024, and had burned more than 485 acres of local and private land. There are twelve large fires currently burning uncontrolled within the state.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

