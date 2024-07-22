Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Burglary Two Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in three Burglary Two offenses in Northwest.

The suspect forcibly entered three establishments in Northwest and stole items. The locations are listed below:

Monday, July 1, 2024, at approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24100612

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 4:28 a.m., in the 2800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24111639

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 5:10 a.m., in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 24111709

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Q6bwhL-bGbg

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

