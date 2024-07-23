Governor Newsom honors fallen Caltrans worker

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) equipment operator Alexander Rodish:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death today of Caltrans worker Alexander Rodish. A Caltrans employee since 2021, Alexander was a dedicated public servant committed to making our roads safer for all Californians. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and all mourning this terrible tragedy.”



Alexander, 55, died today after being struck by a vehicle while working on Interstate 5 in San Clemente. Joining Caltrans in 2021, he was an equipment operator II at the San Juan Capistrano maintenance yard.



He is survived by two adult children, a sister and a brother.

In Alexander’s honor, flags will be lowered to half-staff on the Capitol and on all Caltrans buildings.



Rodish is the 194th Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.