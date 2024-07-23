Rent-to-Own Market to Set Phenomenal Growth| Rent-A-Center, Aaron's
Rent-to-Own Market
The Rent-to-Own market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 4.63% by 2030.
Stay up to date with Rent-to-Own Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Rent-to-Own market to witness a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Rent-to-Own Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Rent-to-Own market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Rent-to-Own market. The Rent-to-Own market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 4.63% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD .
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Rent-A-Center (United States), Aaron's, Inc. (United States), Buddy's Home Furnishings (United States), FlexShopper (United States), Rent One (United States), EasyHome (Canada), Mr. Rental (Australia), RENTSMART (United Kingdom), Home Choice (South Africa
Definition:
Rent-to-own (RTO) is a leasing arrangement where consumers can rent goods, typically appliances, furniture, and electronics, with an option to purchase them later. This arrangement allows consumers to make regular rental payments, which may contribute toward the purchase price of the item.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Popularity: Rent-to-own has gained traction as more consumers seek flexible purchasing options without the need for immediate full payment.
Market Drivers:
• Financial Flexibility: Provides an alternative for consumers who cannot afford to purchase items outright.
Market Opportunities:
• Market Expansion: Opportunities exist to expand into untapped markets, including rural areas and international markets.
Market Challenges:
• High Costs: Overall cost can be significantly higher compared to outright purchases, leading to consumer dissatisfaction.
Market Restraints:
• Consumer Awareness: Lack of awareness about the total cost of ownership and the specifics of rent-to-own agreements can deter consumers.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Rent-to-Own market segments by Types: by Type (Furniture, Electronics, Appliances, Computers and laptops, Mobile phones and tablets)
Detailed analysis of Rent-to-Own market segments by Applications: by Payment Structure (Weekly, Bi-weekly, Monthly)
Major Key Players of the Market: Rent-A-Center (United States), Aaron's, Inc. (United States), Buddy's Home Furnishings (United States), FlexShopper (United States), Rent One (United States), EasyHome (Canada), Mr. Rental (Australia), RENTSMART (United Kingdom), Home Choice (South Africa
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Rent-to-Own market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Rent-to-Own market.
- -To showcase the development of the Rent-to-Own market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Rent-to-Own market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Rent-to-Own market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Rent-to-Own market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Rent-to-Own Market Breakdown by Type (Furniture, Electronics, Appliances, Computers and laptops, Mobile phones and tablets) by Payment Structure (Weekly, Bi-weekly, Monthly) by End-User (Residential, Commercial) by Ownership Intent (Short-term rental, Lease-to-own) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
