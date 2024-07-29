Sunnyvale Parents: Discover Learn and Play® Montessori's New Content for Daycare, Preschool, and Kindergarten
Learn And Play® Montessori School announces informative, new content for Sunnyvale parents.
Choosing an early education program for one's child isn't easy, but it's critically important.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top provider of early education services in the San Francisco Bay Area at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is excited to announce new content helping Sunnyvale parents and guardians to learn about daycare (childcare), preschool, and kindergarten opportunities near them.
Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori, shared her excitement: "Choosing an early education program for one's child isn't easy, but it's critically important. Our updated content helps parents learn online about our Montessori plus STEM methodology and our best-in-class programs from 18 months to 9 years."
The newly updated information can be found at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/category/sunnyvale-campus/. The blog posts highlight educational approach and program offerings, focusing prominently on the integration of the Montessori method with STEM education. Central themes include a child-centered philosophy that encourages self-directed learning and hands-on exploration, aiming to foster independence, creativity, and critical thinking from an early age. They emphasize the importance of STEM subjects—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics—through engaging activities that prepare children for future academic challenges and real-world problem-solving. Additionally, the posts detail a range of educational programs tailored to different developmental stages, from toddler and preschool to transitional kindergarten and beyond.
Located at 1055 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd. Sunnyvale, CA, the campus is more than just a school; it’s a nurturing environment where children learn, grow, and thrive. With an innovative Montessori + STEM-based curriculum, it is setting the stage for the future leaders of Silicon Valley. The best-in-class program spans from daycare (childcare) to preschool to kindergarten, ensuring a comprehensive and flexible educational experience for children from toddlerhood through kindergarten. More can be learned at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/sunnyvale/.
As summer draws to a close, now is an opportune time for parents in Sunnyvale to explore educational options for their children, including scheduling a school tour. Every child possesses unique strengths and interests, and it's crucial for parents to find an educational environment that not only nurtures these qualities but also lays a solid foundation for lifelong learning. Beyond acquiring practical skills, such as literacy and numeracy, a child's educational journey should ignite a passion for learning and exploration that extends far into adulthood. By visiting the campus, parents can see firsthand how the Montessori method combined with STEM education fosters independence, creativity, and critical thinking—qualities essential for navigating a complex world. Taking the time now to explore educational options ensures that each child finds a school that not only meets their immediate educational needs but also supports their long-term growth and development.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Learn And Play® Montessori School (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
