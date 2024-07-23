New Membership Level Offered to Non-Family Biz by FEUSA; Join Forces to Advocate for Family Businesses on Capitol Hill

New Membership Offering Allows Non-Family Businesses to Attend Congressional Family Business Caucus Meetings Three Times a Year on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With growing interest in supporting America’s family businesses, the bipartisan family business advocate Family Enterprise USA is now offering a membership package for non-family businesses. The announcement today makes the new membership available to any non-family-owned business, organization, or group to become an active member with Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA). Non-family business members will have access to such FEUSA benefits as email updates on issues related to family businesses and attendance to members-only quarterly legislative video calls, as well as communications on other critical issues coming out of Capitol Hill.America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, according to research. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.“We’ve been getting many requests from non-family businesses and organizations asking how they can be part of our growing family business voice on Capitol Hill,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA. “Our goals are to educate our legislators on the size and power of family-owned businesses, but our issues are often the same non-family businesses face, including damaging tax and economic policies affecting their businesses,” she said.To learn more about this new membership offering and pricing, go to https://familyenterpriseusa.com/ About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com