Energy America Expands into Hawaii towards solar farm development
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America, a leading solar module manufacturer and solar farm developer based in the United States, has announced its expansion into Hawaii. The company plans to invest in solar farm and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in the state, with backing from NASA towards the development of superior solar modules with higher efficiency.
With a strong track record in the solar industry, Energy America is well-equipped to take on this new venture in Hawaii.
The company's expertise in developing power plant projects, combined with the support from NASA, makes it a formidable player in the renewable energy market.
"We are excited to announce our expansion into Hawaii and to work towards providing clean and sustainable energy solutions for the state," said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America. "With the backing of NASA, we are confident in our ability to develop top-of-the-line solar modules and power plant projects that will benefit both the environment and the local community."
Hawaii, known for its abundant sunshine, is an ideal location for solar energy projects. Energy America's investment in solar farms and BESS projects will not only contribute to the state's renewable energy goals, but also create job opportunities and boost the local economy.
"We are committed to being a responsible and sustainable energy provider, and our expansion into Hawaii is a testament to that," added Jack. "We look forward to working with the local community and government to bring our expertise and technology to the state and make a positive impact on the environment."
Energy America's expansion into Hawaii is a significant step towards a greener future and marks the company's commitment to providing clean energy solutions. With the support of NASA and its advanced solar technology, Energy America is poised to make a positive impact in the renewable energy sector in Hawaii.
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
