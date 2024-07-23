The Highlight of The Hamptons’ Season Southampton Hospital Foundation Annual Summer Party Returns
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropists, full-time and part-time residents, celebrities, and influencers will gather under the elegant tents on Wickapogue Road, Southampton on Saturday, August 3, 2024, to celebrate the return of the Hamptons’ most anticipated fundraiser: Southampton Hospital Foundation’s 66th Annual Summer Party, to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
This year marks 66 years of raising vital funds to support healthcare from Westhampton to Montauk. The gala's theme is "Embracing our Legacy and Envisioning our Future," co-chaired by Elena A. Ford and Sarah Wetenhall, two accomplished businesswomen and passionate supporters of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH).
"Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a cornerstone of our community, providing exceptional healthcare services. It’s an honor to support this institution and its mission," said Ford, who is on the Southampton Hospital Association board. “This event embodies the spirit of community and philanthropy, bringing together individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact.”
“Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is an essential institution in our community, providing services that affect all of us at some point. I am grateful for the opportunity to support such an important cause,” added Wetenhall, who is on the Southampton Hospital Foundation board. “The summer gala represents a powerful testament to our collective impact when we come together for a common cause. I look forward to an unforgettable night brimming with joy, generosity, and inspiration."
At 6:00 p.m., guests will be welcomed into a captivating experience featuring breathtaking floral designs by DeJuan Stroud, cocktails and canapés curated by Elegant Affairs. Wölffer Estate Vineyard will once again return as the title sponsor, offering guests the chance to savor the winery’s world-class wines. Guests will mingle with notable attendees and enjoy the enchanting ambiance.
“American Idol” alum Christiaan Padavan will serenade guests with lounge-style tunes during the cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down dinner at 7:00 p.m. After the delectable meal, celebrity auctioneer Lydia Fenet will lead a paddle auction. A dessert bar and dancing to That 70s Band, New York's leading 1970s dance, disco, and funk group, will complete the fun.
Honorees for the night are Father Alexander Karloutsos and Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale, both unwavering advocates for our community.
Father Alexander Karloutsos, recently retired, served as the Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Special Assistant to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros. He is the Spiritual Advisor to the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America, and to Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy & Hellenism. He also served for 46 years as the representative of the Archdiocese to the White House, the Congress, state and local officials, Greek American organizations, political action, religious freedom and human rights groups. Father Alexander is also the pastor of The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in the Hamptons and serves as the Orthodox Christian Chaplain for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Dr. Van Arsdale has dedicated over 15 years to medicine, bringing extensive experience and expertise to his various roles. As a Field Surgeon in the 42nd Infantry Division, he has admirably served the country in both peacetime and combat situations. In academia, Dr. Van Arsdale has made significant contributions. He served as an Assistant Professor at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor at Stony Brook University Hospital. At Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, he is the Director of Medical Education and Site Designated Institutional Official (DIO). Dr. Van Arsdale is board-certified in Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. His academic career includes publishing several papers and securing multiple grants, highlighting his commitment to advancing medical knowledge. In addition to his medical qualifications, Dr. Van Arsdale holds a master’s degree in health administration (MHA) from Cornell University’s Sloan School, further enhancing his leadership and administrative skills in the medical field.
“It’s a very exciting time at SBSH with a new President, Emily Mastaler, and a new head of our Foundation, Julia McCormack,” noted Jim Forbes, board chairman of the Southampton Hospital Association. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the 66th Annual Summer Party and introducing Emily and Julia to our largest donor event.”
Hollis Forbes, Sheila Fuchs, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, Cindy Willis, and Joey Wölffer will serve as Summer Party Vice Chairs.
Rachael Zoe will serve as Fashion Chair, while Gregory D’Elia, Norah Lawlor, and Lisa Tamburini are Publicity Chairs. Nancy Stone will serve as Corporate Partnership Chair.
Under the classic Sperry Tents, lighting and sound will be created by Luminous Designs.
Media sponsors include Dan’s Papers, Express News Group, Hamptons Magazine, Hamptons Social, Impact Wealth, James Lane Post, The Purist, Social Life, and Spotlight on the Hamptons.
All proceeds will further the provision and expansion of high-quality healthcare services for all on the East End, including support for the Paulson Family Emergency Department and the new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department.
For tickets, or more information, visit https://bit.ly/SBSHSummerParty2024.
About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)
With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit: www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.
About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)
The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End. To learn more, visit: https://southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/about/the-southampton-hospital-foundation-inc.
